The Masked Singer viewers are convinced T-Rex is Jojo Siwa

The Masked Singer is back with the third and final group of masked celebrities and the Group C playoffs. Night Angel, Bear, T-Rex, Astronaut, Swan, and Rhino all battled it out to stay in the game as panelists made their first guesses.

The Masked Singer panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — have had a pretty poor track record so far this season, but they might be closer than they think with at least one masked singer.

Masked Singer panel thinks Dance Moms star is T-Rex

T-Rex took the stage with incredible energy and enthusiasm before even singing a note. Robin Thicke commented that she danced like his nine-year-old son. Her rendition of “So What” by P!nk was so high energy that she had panelists impressed and amazed.

Ken Jeong guessed from the clue package that T-Rex could be a Kardashian under the mask and many viewers seemed to agree. The clues hinted at T-Rex being a member of like-minded sisters, which could refer to the Kardashians or to the show Dance Moms.

I’ve never seen that kind of energy coming from the blasé Kardashians, so Jenny McCarthy’s Dance Moms guess is more likely. T-Rex may not be Maddie Ziegler as she suggested, but another Dance Mom star known for her high energy and geeky dance moves.

It’s definitely not Nicole Scherzinger’s Rebecca Black guess.

The Masked Singer viewers think its Jojo Siwa

If you’ve ever seen Jojo Siwa in action, her energy levels are almost obnoxiously unstoppable. She is definitely an enthusiastic dancer and would certainly be the type to do a shouty rock anthem over a patient ballad.

This rather obnoxious and energetic girl pic.twitter.com/zDlZ9qzgLk — Beth L. (@Mac_Beth13) March 12, 2020

The internet seems to agree that Siwa is under the T-Rex mask. In fact, there was very little in the way of dissent on The Masked Singer twitter feed. Whoever is behind the T-Rex costume, they inexplicably live to flail and shout another day.

T-Rex joins Astronaut, Rhino, Swan, and Night Angel in advancing to the next step in the competition. They leave behind Bear, who was sent home and shockingly revealed to be Sarah Palin.

Palin now joins Tony Haw (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Drew Carey (Llama), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), and Lil’ Wayne (Robot) as unmasked celebrities during Season 3 of the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.