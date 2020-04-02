Who went home tonight on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is back and they are moving into their endgame with the Super Nine battling it out to claim the top prize. Banana, Turtle, Night Angel, Astronaut, Rhino, White Tiger, Kangaroo, Frog, and Kitty returned to the stage for all-new performances and all new clues.

The special two-hour episode was full of vague hints, lively performances, and intriguing teasers, but despite giving it their all, someone had to go home at the end of the day. The Masked Singer panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — were full of praise and encouragement for everyone, but White Tiger was finally dethroned and unmasked at the end of the episode.

The Masked Singer sends White Tiger home

White Tiger was revealed, to no one’s surprise, to be none other than former New England Patriot’s player Rob Gronkowski. The Masked Singer fans and the internet knew from the start, but there were still some holdouts from The Masked Singer panel.

Sports and ESPN enthusiast Robin Thicke guessed that White Tiger was Gronk and he’s been reliable in the past when it comes to sports stars. Jenny McCarthy, whose husband Donny Wahlberg is from Boston, and a bigtime Gronk fan, also guessed it was Gronk under the mask.

However, the notoriously bad guesser Ken Jeong decided that it was Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt, while Nicole Scherzinger settled on wrestler John Cena.

Several clues over the weeks pointed to Gronk being under the White Tiger mask, including numerous references to Boston and New England, as well as his time with the New England Patriots and his jersey number.

In addition to all that, his geeky enthusiasm and dance style were unmistakable for any New England fan.

Rob Gronkowski shows off height compared to Ken Jeong

The only two people who didn't know that was Gronk are judges on the show. — Nick Grimes (@NickGrimesYT) April 2, 2020

In one of the most playful clues of the night, Nick Cannon brought out a height-accurate cardboard cutout of The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong to compare him with the impressive height of White Tiger. As always, Jeong pretended to be offended until the glee of seeing his cardboard head squished in an affectionate headlock took over.

White Tiger took the stage with a terrible but engaging rendition of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. True to form, Gronk may not have a talent for singing, but he has a talent for bringing the party.

That leaves Banana, Turtle, Night Angel, Astronaut, Rhino, and Kangaroo still in the running as the Super Nine is knocked down to the Super Eight.

Rob Gronkowski is the first of the Super Nine to be unmasked and joins previously unmasked singers JoJo Siwa (T-Rex), Bella Thorne (Swan), Sarah Palin (Bear), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Drew Carey (Llama), and Lil’ Wayne (Robot).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.