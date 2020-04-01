Who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer Season 3?

A lot of celebrities have been unmasked on The Masked Singer this season. FOX brought in a cast of 18 people this time, allowing for even more episodes than the first two seasons.

Through the first nine episodes, nine cast members have already been unmasked, with the show working its way down to what is being called the Super Nine this season.

Now, those Super Nine cast members are going to compete in a two-hour special, with all of them hoping to survive to another night on the reality competition show.

As for the celebrities who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer Season 3, some of them were very surprising to the panelists and the viewers at home.

Did anyone expect Bear to take off her costume to reveal that she was former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin? We sure didn’t.

Are there more surprises to come? We sure hope so, even as social media continues to make guesses about who might be under the masks of those Super Nine members.

Who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer this season?

Nine celebrities were unmasked by host Nick Cannon so far this season. and they are featured in the following list:

T-Rex is Jojo Siwa

Swan is Bella Thorne

Bear is Sarah Palin

Taco is Tom Bergeron

Mouse is Dionne Warwick

Elephant is Tony Hawk

Miss Monster is Chaka Khan

Llama is Drew Carey

Robot is Lil Wayne

Some of the celebrities were really surprising, like when Llama was unmasked to reveal that he was the host of The Price is Right, Drew Carey.

Rewinding and rewatching the two performances from Llama, it was pretty obvious that this was Drew Carey.

That’s what made it even more shocking that we didn’t guess it was him. But neither did the panelists.

#TheMaskedSinger was 🔥🔥🔥 tonight! See you for more masked madness with the Super Nine next week. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/9NZ5g6zhFK — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 26, 2020

Who will win The Masked Singer Season 3?

It’s tough to predict who is going to win the show this season because there are a lot of very talented singers left up on the stage.

There are also some underdog performers that could keep advancing based on how much the audience loves watching them perform.

Can Rhino keep the audience entertained with more soulful songs? Will Astronaut rise to the occasion? Can Kitty keep moving forward despite having a slightly creepy mask?

Make sure to tune in for the April 1 episode of The Masked Singer, because someone new is about to be unmasked and sent home.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.