Who is Thingamabob on The Masked Singer Season 7?

The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered Wednesday night.

This means it is time to try guessing the singers’ identities.

On the first night of the competition, five masked singers performed.

McTerrier was the first singer unmasked, revealing himself to be celebrity chef, Duff Goldman.

The other four who sang were Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram, and the panelists tried to figure out their identities through the clues and the singers’ voices.

As for Thingamabob, the panelists had some guesses but remained mostly clueless about his identity outside of the fact he is likely an athlete.

Thingamabob’s clues on The Masked Singer

Thingamabob first appeared in the sneak peek of The Masked Singer and the clue was a photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Sneak Peek: Introducing Team Cuddly | Season 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

When Thingamabob came out for his first performance of the season, he was a gigantic man, and the panelists immediately believed he was an athlete.

The clues in his package on this first night included Hotel California, a fishing tackle box, a couple of quarters a day in a glass with a bell on it that said “Save the Thingamabob”, an eagle, and a bulldog trying to capture him before becoming his friend.

Thingamabob then performed Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead or Alive.

After the song, he said that rock and roll transformed his life.

Thingamabob Performs "Wanted Dead Or Alive" by Bon Jovi | Season 7 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Who is Thingamabob on The Masked Singer?

The panelists were all thinking of athletes

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed that it could be AEW wrestler Chris Jericho. When he was in WWE, Jericho’s first feud he ever had was with The Rock.

Jericho is also a rock star, and he said that his only two dreams when he was a child were to be a wrestler and a rock star, and now he is both with his band Fozzy.

Robin Thicke ignored the Dwayne Johnson clue and guessed it could be a football player in Terrell Owens.

There is also a contingent online who thinks that Thingamabob could be Jeff Hardy.

Hardy wrestled in WWE at the same time that The Rock was a star there. He also has his own rock band that he has performed with for several years.

Jeff Hardy debuted last night on AEW Dynamite, but The Masked Singer was pre-recorded, and Hardy has been out of WWE for a couple of months, allowing him the time to show up and film the first of the episodes.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.