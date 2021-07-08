Love Island USA fans can’t get enough of Matthew and his hilarious commentary on the show Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Love Island USA narrator Mathew Hoffman has kept viewers entertained for the past two seasons. Matthew’s back again for Season 3 with his witty remarks that have fans asking who the Love Island USA narrator is.

The CBS reality TV show has become a summer staple. One reason for Love Island USA’s success is Matthew’s commentary, which is laugh-out-loud funny.

As Season 3 kicks off, the interest in Matthew has increased and social media can’t stop talking about him. So, let’s learn about the man behind the voice that keeps viewers entertained on Love Island USA.

Who is Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman?

The narrator has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood as a host. Matthew has worked as a correspondent for Extra, and celebrity commentator on ABC’s The Year With Robin Roberts. He even hosted the LIVE Official Red Carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards as a MasterCard Ambassador.

Matthew continues to work for two websites, Sit Down With The Stars and You Know That Scene, where he interviews Hollywood’s biggest stars. Thanks to his great work, Matthew has put together a hosting reel on his YouTube channel, and it’s hilarious.

Social media is where Matthew gained his claim to fame. Matthew still uses all platforms to host, chat with fans, and share life moments.

The funnyman is also a philanthropist. Matthew launched the program Tuesdays With Matthew.

It’s a weekly volunteer program and mini film series which gets senior citizens involved in acting. The program works to make seniors feel like movie stars while raising money for Meals on Wheels.

As for his relationship status, Matthew is either single, or he’s extremely private. There’s no significant other on his social media and no photographs of him with a special someone either.

Matthew’s a Love Island USA fan favorite

Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman once again has social media buzzing thanks to Season 3 being in full swing.

Twitter exploded with users sharing their thoughts on the voice that people can’t get out of their heads after watching the CBS show.

Pic credit: @tvinsanitea @NOnat313 @LambroseAdvocat @heathaxox/Twitter

It’s not just fans of the show either that adore Matthew. Former Love Island USA cast members gushed over the narrator on his Instagram post promoting Season 3. Winston Hines, Alexandra Stewart, and Laurel Goldman all commented.

Pic credit: @laurelgoldman/Instagram

Pic credit: @alexstewart11/Instagram

Arielle Vandenberg, the host of Love Island USA, adores Matthew too. She even referred to him as her work husband recently.

The return of Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman to the small screen just made the summer a little more exciting.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.