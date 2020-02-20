Who is Kitty on The Masked Singer? Panel guesses Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, or Julianne Hough

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer returned with a bang as all-new celebrity guests face off against each other to make it into the final nine.

Who are the celebrities under the masks of Elephant, Mouse, Kitty, Banana, Taco, and Frog?

Since Elephant was the first to be unmasked and sent home, we at least know his identity, but panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger have their work cut out for them with the rest of Group B.

One such particular task is finding out who is behind the Kitty mask. Panelists focused on reality TV stars, although Kitty’s clue package was filled with references to stage and screen.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are perennial favorites in the panel’s stock of guesses, so it was only a matter of time before their names came up again.

What we do know is that Kitty has a phenomenal voice and that she isn’t used to showcasing it in this way. So she may be an actress, dancer, or model who isn’t commonly known for her voice.

The references to stage and screen in the clue package suggests she’s a performer and entertainer rather than a reality TV star.

Julianne Hough, a current judge on Dancing with the Stars, at least fits into this category.

Who is underneath the Kitty mask?

The internet also seems conflicted about who is under the Kitty mask. Usually, there is at least one solid guess that stands out as a majority favorite among fans, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a consensus so far.

A lot of attention is being paid to Kitty’s distinctive eyes, and fans are looking to celebrities with heterochromatic eye color.

However, since Nick Carter’s admission that he was offered the Turtle costume and that The Masked Singer designed it with him in mind, we know that the celebrities intended for the costumes don’t always end up inhabiting them.

Although one would think that the different colored eyes would be relevant somehow.

Will Kitty make it into the final nine?

The Kitty survived to sing another day and continues to the next round of competition along with Frog, Mouse, Banana, and Taco.

Elephant was already unmasked and revealed to be legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. He joins previously unmasked stars Lil’ Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster) from Group A.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.