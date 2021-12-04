Who is Jordan C. Brown? The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood says he’s ‘in love’ with new boyfriend

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood revealed he is “very much in love” with his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood officially revealed that he has a new boyfriend just ahead of the release of his Netflix special Coming Out Colton.

Colton came out as gay in April but up until now, he had been secretive about his love life.

Now, he revealed to People there is a special man in his life.

“I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first,” he admitted. “But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love.”

That’s right. Colton dropped the “L-word.” He claimed Jordan has been “a great support” throughout the process of Colton coming into his true self.

Colton added, “I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life.”

Colton Underwood plans on keeping his dating life quiet

Colton also weighed in on whether he plans on sharing more about his love life going forward.

“After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship,” Colton told the outlet. “Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It’s nice for me to have something for myself.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colton was spotted with Jordan C. Brown on a date at the beach. The two were even captured kissing.

This means the pair has been together since at least September.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Jordan is a political strategist whose focus is “working at the intersection of politics, technology, and entertainment to drive progressive social change.”

While it doesn’t seem like Colton will be posting content with his boo anytime soon, as we previously noted, Colton posted a pic on Instagram of him and Jordan’s adorable pup, Blue.

Coming Out Colton is now availble on Netflix

This comes as Colton’s Netflix special Coming Out Colton is available to stream on Netflix.

His documentary may seem ironic after he stated he had intended to make his love life public. However, it seems the documentary will be more focused on Colton’s individual journey of coming to terms with his true self.

The documentary features him coming out to family members and close friends rather than focusing on his dating life.

Additionally, the documentary will focus on how Colton struggled to come out due to being an athlete and devout Christian.

He’ll also address his controversial relationship with his Bachelor final pick, Cassie Randolph.

When the pair broke up, Cassie filed for a restraining order against him after he harassed her family and stalked her using a GPS.

The restraining order was eventually dropped but Cassie still recounts the experience as traumatizing and something she’d like to finally move on from.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022.