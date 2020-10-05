Who is Jess from 90 Day Fiance dating after split from Colt Johnson? Meet Brian Hanvey, her new husband

Jess Caroline faced off one last time with Colt Johnson and Mother Debbie at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, but many fans of the show know that she’s already moved on.

In fact, Jess doesn’t just have a boyfriend – she is a newlywed with a brand new husband.

And while 90 Day Fiance fans may think that she moved pretty quickly in finding another man after the disastrous relationship with Colt, it turns out that the footage we watched for this couple was actually filmed at some point last year.

Colt even admitted that he and Jess hadn’t seen each other at all in several months, while he hadn’t seen Larissa Lima since the last reunion.

Now that 90 Day Fiance fans know that Jess moved on with a new boyfriend, who is now her new husband, many want to know more about him.

Who is Jess’ new boyfriend/husband?

Jess Caroline recently got married to her boyfriend Brian Hanvey.

While we don’t know much about him, what we have figured out is that Brian is a singer-songwriter who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, but who is initially from Detroit, Michigan.

Making this connection even sweeter is the fact that Larissa Lima is the one that introduced them. In fact, Larissa and her boyfriend Eric Nichols starred in one of Brian’s music videos. Now, he’s making music (figuratively at least) with Jess Caroline.

Brian Hanvey has a new song out that doesn’t feature anyone from the 90 Day Fiance cast.

When did Jess and her new boyfriend get married?

According to Starcasm, Jess Caroline and Brian Hanvey likely got married on August 1 in his home state of Michigan.

They are said to have been dating for several months before finally tying the knot. That means that Jess Caroline likely met Brian and moved on from Colt pretty quickly after dumping him.

Even with Larissa and Eric leaving Las Vegas, her friend Carmen recently revealed that Jess was recently in Las Vegas, deciding if she wanted to settle down there or go somewhere else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 3 airs Monday, October 5 at 8/7c on TLC.