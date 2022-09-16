Who is Emmy Russ on The Challenge and where can you follow her on Instagram?

Emmy Russ is among rookie cast members for The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

With Emmy Russ on The Challenge Season 38, viewers will see if the rookie competitor has what it takes to make it through TJ Lavin’s intense season.

Emmy makes her debut as part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where every cast member teams up with someone they have strong ties with.

Luckily for the rookie, she’ll have a somewhat seasoned vet teaming up with her for the competition.

She also brings a lot of previous experience on reality television to MTV’s show, competing in several different game shows beforehand.

However, will she be able to grind through the daily challenges, eliminations, and politics involved in winning The Challenge?

Here are more details about Emmy and where to find her on social media, including Instagram.

Who is Emmy Russ on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Emmy, real name Elmira, is a 22-year-old model, actress, and reality television star from Hamburg, Germany. She uses Emmy as her stage name; her real last name is unknown.

Among her TV credits is the second season of Germany’s game show Beauty & the Nerd in 2020. The show involved some dating elements, including various competitions and getting along with your castmates. Based on her IMDB profile, she didn’t last very long on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emmy also made appearances as herself or a contestant on the international TV show Promi Big Brother- similar to Celebrity Big Brother, and another show called Secret Story: la casa de los secretos.

Secret Story, a Spanish reality TV show, is also somewhat similar to Big Brother. It involves each housemate having a secret to keep for as long as 15 weeks while trying to figure out their other castmates’ secrets.

As of this writing, Emmy may be in a relationship. Earlier in September, she shared photos of herself (below) locking lips with Cristian Jerez in Ibiza, Spain.

Cristian was a contestant on a reality TV show called The Island of Temptations. Per Telecinco 5’s report, he and Emmy met in Madrid in 2021.

Emmy makes the leap to MTV’s American reality TV as one of the rookies in The Challenge for Season 38, called Ride or Dies, and will work alongside a veteran teammate.

Based on details ahead of the season premiere, Emmy and Nam Vo are Ride or Dies partners. Nam previously appeared on Ultimate Beastmaster and returns for his third season of The Challenge, trying to find more success than his previous attempts.

As of this report, Emmy had yet to share anything on her social media announcing her appearance on MTV’s show, and there have yet to be any cast promotional videos released for the season.

However, fans can catch glimpses of her, Nam, and other Challengers in the Season 38 trailer video.

Where to find Emmy Russ on Instagram and other platforms

Fans can find Emmy on Instagram under the handle @emmyruss, where she currently has over 240,000 followers.

The model, actress, and reality TV star often shares photos of herself enjoying evenings out or trips to beautiful areas.

That included a getaway to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where Emmy posed for some memorable photos from her trip.

The Challenge Season 38 rookie may also have something in common with the show’s host. Just like TJ, it seems Emmy enjoys riding bikes.

She’s shared several pics of herself posing on different motorcycles, including these shots taken on a Kawasaki in Madrid, Spain.

In addition to Instagram, fans can also follow Emmy on Twitter, a popular place for cast members to post messages or reactions to The Challenge episodes and drama.

Emmy uses the handle @emmyruss on the platform. As of this report, she has over 3,200 followers and last tweeted in May 2022. However, she may become more active tweeting with her debut on The Challenge Season 38.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.