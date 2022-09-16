The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies features return of Johnny Bananas, premiere date revealed

Johnny Bananas returns for The Challenge Season 38 on MTV. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge is ready to roar back with another entertaining installment featuring many fans’ favorite competitors as Season 38 arrives on MTV.

A brand new two-minute trailer for the show dropped online, showcasing some of the crazy daily challenges and drama on the way.

The action-packed video opens with a shot of one of those challenges, as a large truck is moving down a roadway with four cars attached to the side of it. As part of the stunt, a harnessed competitor jumps from car to car.

“This season, you’re gonna need support. Luckily for you, you get to bring your own,” everyone’s favorite host, TJ Lavin, says soon after.

That’s why the brand new season is The Challenge: Ride or Dies, as it will consist of teams of one man and one woman who arrive together to compete.

Leading the way is a powerhouse pairing featuring seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and his teammate, Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez, who have to be among the favorites walking into Season 38.

In MTV’s two-minute trailer for The Challenge: Ride or Dies, viewers see what’s coming for the competitors in another exciting season of the competition series.

Scenes include Challengers swinging from platform to platform over the water, dropping into the water, running through a mud pool, and clashing in what looks like a double-decker version of Hall Brawl.

There are also shots of dual confessionals, outside interviews, and fiery drama involving the various teammates. Footage reveals teams including Aneesa Ferreira with Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker with Tori Deal, and Jay Starrett with Michele Fitzgerald.

One scene features Tori asking her ex-fiance Jordan, “Are you serious?” at one point during the footage.

Another curious scene has TJ reminding people how he feels about quitters and telling someone his famous line, “Hope to see you never.”

Johnny Bananas should bring plenty of attention back to the show as he returns to compete for an eighth Challenge championship. The 40-year-old reality TV icon last appeared on Season 35, Total Madness, which he won, before taking a two-season break.

Check out the full trailer below in all its glory, including a look at other featured competitors, including Fessy Shafaat, Kalaih Casillas, Nelson Thomas, Nam Vo, and Amber Borzotra.

When and where will The Challenge Season 38 premiere?

While CBS recently wrapped up The Challenge: USA spinoff and Paramount+ had The Challenge: All Stars, MTV will present Season 38 of the flagship show.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies on Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c via MTV on cable, satellite, or streaming services.

Fans can also watch a three-part documentary series called The Challenge Untold History in the weeks ahead of Season 38. The documentary series premieres on Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on MTV, with the second part on September 28 and the third on October 5.

