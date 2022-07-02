Who is Cely Vazquez on The Challenge: USA and where can you find her on Instagram?

Cely Vazquez during a promotional video for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: USA is the latest spinoff show to introduce stars from CBS reality shows to the competitive daily challenges and eliminations fans have enjoyed watching for 37 seasons on MTV.

Among the cast members will be individuals who appeared on the shows The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

That includes Cely Vazquez, who makes her debut on The Challenge spinoff and will see how far she can get in the intense competition show hosted by TJ Lavin.

Who is Cely Vazquez on The Challenge: USA?

Cely Vazquez is 26 years old and hails from Sacramento, California. She originally appeared on CBS’ reality dating show, Love Island USA.

She was in the second season of Love Island USA, where she began the show with Tre Forte but then switched to castmate Johnny Middlebrooks. Cely and Johnny were together through the final, where they were runner-ups on Day 40.

While Johnny and Cely seemed to find love together on the show, they officially called it quits as of January 2021.

In addition to being a reality star, Cely’s Love Island Fandom wiki lists her profession as a legal secretary. However, she’s also a talented recording artist and is releasing new music just as The Challenge: USA arrives.

During a promotional video for the spinoff show introducing the Love Island stars, Cely described herself as a “people person.”

“I’m gonna be out there working building these relationships, and I think that’s like my secret weapon,” she joked.

In addition, Cely says she’s a “glass half full type of gal” and will take The Challenge “day-by-day.” She said she hopes to use her personality and pretty face to advance in the game.

“They think all we know how to do is find love, but I think that makes us the underdogs, and Love Island is really out here. I think that weakness that people just see blonde hair, like this giddy, bubbly personality, but there’s a lot going on up here,” Cely said in a second promotional video.

Where can you find Cely Vazquez on social media?

Instagram is one place to keep up with Cely Vazquez, as she posts there frequently. That includes sharing her sizzling photos and videos featuring bikinis or other attire or previews of upcoming music.

Fans can follow her @cely on the Gram, where she has over 460,000 followers and 179 posts. Among her recent posts was a preview of her new song Caderita, which drops one day before The Challenge: USA premieres on CBS.

Along with Instagram, she’s got a Twitter account, where she’s less active and has a follower count of just over 14,000. Fans can follow her @Celybird on Twitter, as she may tweet thoughts about The Challenge: USA.

She also has an official YouTube channel with over 76,000 subscribers, where she shared her first-ever music video for one of her other new songs, What You Playin’ For.

Fans can subscribe to her channel to see other videos from the Love Island star and talented recording artist, including vlogs and try-on hauls.

The Challenge: USA premieres at 9:30/8:30c on Wednesday, July 6, on CBS.