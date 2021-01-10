Love Island USA: Johnny and Cely officially call it quits

It’s been a few months since the islanders left the Love Island USA villa and went into the “real world” with their new romances.

While others have crashed and burned, fans had hope for Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez.

Johnny and Cely were the season 2 runner-ups

Johnny and Cely coupled up on the first day and were a fan favorite to win the entire show.

This was until the cracks started to show in the flagship relationship test Casa Amor. Not to mention, while on the show Johnny’s ex-girlfriend blasted him on social media, claiming he dumped her to be on the show.

Although Johnny participated in some questionable behavior while away from Cely, the couple was the only two to leave in an official relationship from the dating show.

Originally, Johnny and Cely were going to have to figure out their new long-distance relationship since they both lived across the country from each other.

However, since leaving Love Island, both have relocated to sunny Los Angeles. They weren’t the only islanders to make the change, season winner Justine Joy also made the cross country move to California.

The couple made their announcement via social media

Fans were surprised to hear the news as the couple recently traveled on a “baecation” to the Hawaiian islands together.

On her Twitter, Cely wrote, “Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share that Johnny and I are no longer together.”

“There is no reason to speculate, I am thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey,” she continued on the post.

Johnny shared his own message on Instagram featuring a video compilation of their cutesy Love Island moments.

With Daniel Caesars’ song Too Deep to Turn Back playing in the background, he writes, “Thank you so much for everything. I’m appreciative of the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey. I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created.”

Johnny and Cely are the latest Love Island couple to break up from Season 2. Fourth place and third place finishers Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez, and Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb both announced the end of their relationships late last year.

The only couple still together from the final are the season’s historical $50,000 winners Justine Joy and Caleb Corprew.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus at CBS.