Who is Bronwyn Newport? Here’s what we know about RHOSLC’s newest star

Are you ready for an avalanche of drama?

That’s what’s on the agenda for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5.

Bravo confirmed the series was adding a new full-time cast member named Bronwyn Newport this week.

Since filming began earlier this year, Bronwyn’s name has appeared throughout the cast rumors.

Now it’s official.

The cabler teases that Bronwyn “arrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humor as sharp as the diamonds she wears.”

Bronwyn is introduced to the ladies through original star Lisa Barlow and “makes a splash with the ladies with her outrageous, fabulous, and confrontational style.”

Bronwyn’s bio notes that she was raised Mormon but “was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU.”

Bronwyn will argue with Heather Gay

The official trailer showcases Bronwyn getting into it with Heather Gay after the original star accuses her of not being on the show to make friends.

Of course, Heather probably has her guard up after Monica Garcia was exposed as a troll who was part of an account that had been ridiculing the cast for years.

RHOSLC Season 4 found the ladies welcoming Monica into the mix before realizing there was far more to her than they could have anticipated.

Perhaps that’s why the latest full-time cast member has been introduced through Lisa because there’s a slim chance she’s hiding the same number of secrets as Monica.

RHOSLC has continually beaten the odds amid some significant cast changes, and the official trailer certainly showcases the ladies going at it like never before.

Bronwyn seems like an excellent fit for the group, so it will be exciting to see how she navigates the complicated dynamics in a fractured group.

The ladies are fractured in Season 5

Yes, after the end of Season 4, the ladies were unified in their sentiments about Monica, but the trailer promises more cast divisions and friendships imploding.

Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks coming to blows was not on our bingo card because they have managed to maintain a friendship for years.

There’s no telling what drives a wedge between them, but it has to be big for Mary to throw her one-time friend out of her home.

Britani Bateman and Meili Workman are the two other new cast members, but they won’t have as much screen time since they’re friends of the housewives.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premieres Wednesday, September 18, at 9/8c on Bravo. You can stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.