RHOSLC Season 5 premiere date, cast, and everything else we know

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has cheated death more times than we can count at this point.

The series seemed destined for failure but was saved by the drama surrounding Jen Shah and her legal woes.

After her exit, Monica Garcia was brought in to fill the void and stirred the pot like never before.

The series is heading into its fifth season with another predicament: It has to replace one of its resident pot stirrers.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Monica’s contract for Season 5 was not picked up, meaning there will be some big changes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Of course, Monica’s firing was always on the table due to her association with a social media account that actively trashed the cast members for years.

What awaits us on RHOSLC season 5?

When will RHOSLC season 5 premiere?

Bravo has not confirmed when RHOSLC season 5 will air, but it’s easy to guess when the highly anticipated next chapter will premiere.

The previous three seasons debuted in September, so it’s safe to assume RHOSLC Season 5 will debut in September 2025.

Filming wrapped in early 2024, so there’s every reason to believe that episodes will be ready to air on Bravo should the network want them earlier.

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey winding down in early August, there’s undoubtedly an opening since the network likes a handful of cities on the air at once.

Who will star in RHOSLC season 5?

Original stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose will all return and hold their snowflakes for a fifth consecutive season.

Mary Cosby, who served as a regular cast member for the first two seasons and a friend for season 4, is set to return as a full-time cast member.

The decision is a shocker, mainly due to the controversy surrounding her.

However, producers know that she brings a lot to the show and could bring a lot of drama with her.

Angie Katsaneves is also back, and it seems she’s built quite a friendship with Mary.

New cast members include Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport, but it has not been determined whether they will be full-time cast members or housewives’ friends.

What will happen in RHOSLC season 5?

Details have been kept under wraps, but drama reportedly erupted in April 2024 while filming when Mary got into a fight with Lisa over comments about the Vida Tequila founder’s son.

The beauty of RHOSLC is that producers keep the biggest storylines hidden until they play out on-screen, as evidenced by the Pretty Little Liars-esque reveal of Monica’s involvement with the troll account.

As a result, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is expected to premiere on Bravo in the fall of 2024. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.