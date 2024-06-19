RHOSLC Season 5 gets a worrying update about new cast members

It’s been quiet on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a while.

A new rumor has been circulating online with a concerning update about RHOSLC Season 5.

When filming began earlier this year, news broke that Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport had joined the cast.

At the time, details about whether they’d be friends of the housewives or full-time cast members weren’t made available.

With Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose returning, there was an opening for one or two new cast members to grab a snowflake.

According to Dorinda Deadly, that probably won’t be the case, with the trio of additions allegedly securing friend roles.

RHOSLC season 5’s cast is worrisome

It’s unclear whether the intention was always to introduce the new ladies without giving them snowflakes.

The tactic was used for Katsanevas, who spent a season as a friend before getting elevated to a full-fledged cast member.

🚨ALL 3 #RHOSLC newbies will allegedly join the show as friends-of!! Bronwyn was set to be the 7th housewife ❄️ pic.twitter.com/UZzi3kfFRY — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) June 18, 2024

It’s possible producers viewed the footage back and believed the returning cast members brought enough of their A-game to avoid the need for more faces in the intro.

RHOSLC is one of those shows we always count out before the season’s debut because it lacks decent plotlines.

But every single season, the series subverts expectations because the women clock in with one-liners and give us reasons to watch, and the initial boring storylines get more interesting.

Last season, it defied its biggest hurdle by breaking free of Jen Shah’s shadow after the cast member was sent to prison.

Monica Garcia saved RHOSLC Season 4

In her place, Monica Garcia arrived and turned the show upside down after being exposed as the person behind a troll account that targeted the cast members.

With Garcia out of the show after just one season, RHOSLC faces that same uphill battle again, but there’s a good chance the full-time return of Cosby brought plenty of storylines.

Bravo has yet to officially announce Cosby’s return, but she seemingly filmed the entire season and went on the cast trips.

Bringing her back is interesting because she’s polarizing but lacks a filter, which translates well onto the screen.

Although a premiere date for RHOSLC Season 5 has not been announced, the show typically launches early in the fall, and with production completed, it’s easy to assume that will be the case again.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is expected to premiere in fall 2024. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.