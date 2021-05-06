Who did Big T kiss on The Challenge? Double Agents reunion reveals unaired footage of castmates’ kisses

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was featured in some unaired footage featuring kisses from the Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents reunion Part 2 arrived and brought more fireworks than the first part of the cast’s get together. This time around, several cast members weren’t holding back with comments about others from the game.

In addition to a battle of the Ambers, an intervention for Fessy Shafaat, and discussion of Lolo Jones and Theresa Jones, there was also a bit of unaired footage shown towards the end of the reunion.

It featured several castmates smooching throughout the season including Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. So who exactly did Big T Kiss on The Challenge: Double Agents?

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge: Double Agents reunion shows unaired footage

Throughout the Double Agents season, a few hookups were shown, and they mostly involved Fessy Shafaat with rookie Gabby Allen. However, he also had a scene where he locked lips with Ashley Mitchell, and that unaired footage was shown during an Aftermath show.

The footage came up again at Double Agents reunion, as it kicked off a segment with unaired footage of castmates locking lips during the season. Not only was Fessy’s kiss with Ashley shown and discussed, but a few other castmates’ kisses were in the footage.

Ahead of the kissing highlights, host Vernon Davis informed everyone that 26 calories-per-minute get burned when kissing. He said the cast was doing whatever they could to “stay fit.”

From there, he went over the “declassified footage” of Fessy kissing Ashley under a jacket in one of the rooms near a bunk bed. Ashley said it was “mostly the vodka” that brought that about, and there’s nothing more between them.

In additional unaired footage shown at the reunion, Big T shared several smooches with her castmates. Based on the footage, Big T kissed Ashley as well as Aneesa Ferreira. A series of images below shared on Instagram shows off the various cast members kissing, including Big T’s kisses that were revealed.

Aneesa Ferreira discusses Big T kisses, reveals her “best kiss”

While Big T and Ashley kissed several castmates, so did Aneesa Ferreira and Amber Martinez. Not only did Amber M. hook up a bit with fellow rookie Mechie Harris, but she and Aneesa shared a kiss at the igloo club.

Someone joked with the club footage of Aneesa and Amber, that Aneesa was cheating on every female cast member in the house.

“Both are beautiful women. I’m not gonna make excuses for that, but it was my birthday. Like I know there was some s**t going on and that I was hammered in that room with Big T,” Aneesa explained. Big T appeared from another location by videoconference at the reunion and asked Aneesa if she remembered their kiss.

“I love your kisses Big T. You said you don’t like tongue, so we just gave a little smooch,” Aneesa admitted to her castmate at the reunion.

From there, another castmate asked Aneesa who her best kiss ever was. Interestingly, she didn’t say it was her good friend Tori Deal. Instead, Aneesa claimed it was The Challenge veteran Nany Gonzalez.

“Nany, you are my best kiss,” Aneesa shared, adding, “But it’s because you kiss like me.”

Nany seemed to agree with Aneesa, which is unsurprising as the two former Real World stars have been close friends throughout many seasons of The Challenge.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.