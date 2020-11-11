Who are the richest Real Housewives of Orange County stars?

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast are best known for their juicy gossip and entertaining arguments. Aside from the drama, the OC women are known to live a life of luxury and aren’t shy when it comes to spending their money.

We’re just a few episodes into Season 15 and the RHOC cast has certainly lived up to that reputation.

The ladies recently argued over who called Gina Kirschenheiter’s new 1600 square foot condo “sad” and then Gina mocked Braunwyn for renting an 8,000 square foot home.

Newcomer Elizabeth Vargas was open about making a lot of money despite the fact she was recently caught wearing a fake Chanel shirt.

The women’s bank accounts have been quite a topic of conversation amongst fans lately. But just how deep are the OC divas’ pockets?

We’ve ranked the current RHOC cast to reveal how much the women are worth and who is the richest housewife.

1. Elizabeth Vargas

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elizabeth’s worth is estimated at $30 million, making her the richest housewife in the OC.

Elizabeth’s current tagline of “I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it, then making more” couldn’t be more accurate in describing how she made her millions.

Elizabeth was married to Bernt Bodal, a Norwegian businessman and CEO of American Seafoods. He has an estimated net worth of around $200 million. The couple’s divorce was finalized this past summer after they separated in 2017.

While Elizabeth benefited monetarily from the divorce, she also had her own hustle as an entrepreneur running two separate businesses.

Elizabeth is the CEO of an online market company Edge Music, described by her as a “digital MTV” but she mentioned publicly that the business is struggling.

With the decline of Edge Music, Elizabeth dove into the alcohol business and started advertising her new line of Vargas Vodka.

2. Shannon Beador

Shannon recently went through a major life transformation after her divorce from David Beador was finalized this year. She lost weight, started a new relationship with John Janssen, and she recently purchased a new home. Shannon is currently the second richest housewife in the OC with an estimated worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After her divorce with David was finalized, the settlement instructed him to pay $1.4 million and $10,000 monthly in support to Shannon.

Shannon started her own business in 2018 called Real for Real, a healthy food line sold on QVC. The food line has a mix of ready prepared meals designed to help people live a healthy lifestyle.

The current profit margin for her business is unknown but Shannon appears to be doing well for herself.

3. Kelly Dodd

While she’s most known for her crazy antics and impulsive reactions, Kelly Dodd has an impressive net worth at around $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelly was formerly married to Michael Dodd who worked as COO of educational technology company LeapFrog. They were together off and on for 11 years before divorcing in 2017.

Their divorce settlement wasn’t made public but Kelly allegedly received most of her wealth from Michael. The former couple sold their home for $5 Million dollars.

Kelly is currently part owner of Positive Beverage, a company that sells flavored water marketed as a healthy drink choice due to being infused with calcium, potassium electrolytes, and vitamins C, B12, and D. The beverage recently became available in Target stores last year.

Kelly currently rents a new home in Newport Beach, California and reportedly pays around $10,000 per month. She married TV journalist Rick Leventhal last month in Napa Valley.

4. Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was recently criticized by Emily Simpson for having two nannies and no job, but despite that, Braunwyn is the fourth richest OC housewife with an estimated worth of $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How does Braunwyn make her money without a job? On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Braunwyn if she wanted to clear that up for fans.

Braunwyn said, “No. I mean, Sean makes it. I spend it.”

She went on to describe what her husband Sean Burke does for a living, “He’s in technology? Stuff? Like, I really don’t know. I got this, I got this. He does high… scale infrastructure, infrastructure for state, local, and federal governments.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sean is the President of Channelstars, a Newport Beach IT firm.

5. Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter bought a new 1600 square foot condo that she shares with her boyfriend Travis Mullen and the six children they share between the two of them. While Gina is one of the only housewives who owns a home rather than renting one, her condo has been a big source of contention amongst the women.

Braunwyn stirred up trouble when she revealed that Shannon Beador called Gina’s condo “sad.” There’s nothing sad about Gina’s net worth, however, which is estimated to be around $1 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gina was married to Matt Kirschenheiter before the couple divorced this past year. According to The Sun, the court documents said the couple split $467,127.39 from their joint account and agreed to let Matt avoid monthly child and spousal support in exchange for $230,000.

Despite the women criticizing her small condo, Gina is not the housewife with the smallest bank account.

6. Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson reportedly has a net worth of $800,000. She is a copyright attorney and told Andy Cohen last week on WWHL that she is currently working with the California Innocence Project, an organization that works to free those who are wrongfully convicted and to reform the criminal justice system.

Emily has designed swimsuits that she shows off on her Instagram page. Emily collaborated on the swimsuit line with former RHOC star Lizzie Rovsek and the designs can be purchased on QVC.

In addition to the swimsuit line, Emily recently joined her personal trainer Paulina Hefferan to launch a fitness website. The site will post workout videos and sample meal plans to help subscribers on their weight loss journey.

Despite being the least wealthy of the current housewives, Emily is doing okay for herself. After losing weight and removing her breast implants as a part of her journey to a healthier lifestyle, Emily said, “I’ve never felt more fit, healthy and in shape.”

Whether they’ve made their riches from previous marriages or their own business ventures, the RHOC ladies never disappoint when it comes to showing off their luxury lifestyle. Fans can continue to watch how the women spend their fortune on the current season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.