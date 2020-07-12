Lesley Cook pregnant: David Beador expecting baby with fiancee after Shannon Beador divorce

There’s a Real Housewives of Orange County baby on the way very soon, but it’s not from any of the housewives.

Former RHOC husband David Beador and his new fiance, Lesley Cook are expecting a new bundle of joy.

David has been featured on several seasons of the popular Bravo reality show during his marriage to Shannon Beador.

The couple’s marital woes– including David’s affair during the marriage– was a focal point of their storyline during Season 10.

After attempting to fix their issues, and even renewing their vows at one point, the couple ended things for good after 17 years of marriage.

Now, the former couple is officially divorced. Both have also moved on to new relationships.

David is currently engaged to Lesley Cook, but the couple recently made another major announcement. They’re expecting!

David’s fiancee makes pregnancy announcement

David’s 36-year-old fiance made the grand reveal on Instagram, just months after they shared with the world that they were engaged.

Lesley didn’t exactly come out and say she was pregnant, but a photo posted in her IG stories was more than a hint.

She posted a photo of an oven with a bun on the inside.

And as if that wasn’t enough of a clue, she chose a song that was just as telling–Small Bump by Ed Sheeran.

David and Lesley later confirmed the happy news to People saying, “Lesley and I are excited to be expecting,.”

This will be the couple’s first child together, but they both have other children.

Currently, 55-year-old David shares three daughters with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, ex-wife Shannon Beador.

They have 16-year-old twin girls Adeline and Stella as well as a 19-year old daughter, Sophie. The girls have all been featured on past episodes of RHOC.

As for Lesley Cook, she already has two kids and the new baby will make three.

David and Lesley got engaged in January

This pregnancy announcement comes only months after the couple got engaged.

They were dating for almost two years when Lesley shared the news in January, showing off her ring.

David and Lesley celebrated their engagement in Miami before continuing their celebrations at the Super Bowl.

Now they have even more to celebrate as they await the birth of their first child together.

Congrats to the happy couple.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is now on hiatus on Bravo.