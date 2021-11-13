Whitney Williams from Big Brother 23 shares experiences with abuse to encourage others

Whitney Williams was a member of the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 houseguest Whitney Williams shared a long and personal note about her life this week.

Whitney said that she shared things about her past in order “to encourage anyone who is going through an ‘impossible’ time to get through it.”

Among the topics that Whitney touched upon are abuses that she says she experienced and how she persevered through her own “impossible” moments.

“I hope through sharing my story I can help inspire at least one person to keep striving to make it through the ‘impossible,'” Whitney captioned a long note that she wrote to all of her social media followers.

Whitney posts a message to inspire her followers

Below is the full post that Whitney posted to her Twitter account this week. In it, she notes how she moved out at a young age, how she “had to drop out of school,” and how she “dealt with abusive relationships” along the way.

Whitney also says that because she never gave up she was “able to create a top ranked makeup company with 16+ employees, create a second business focused around empowering women, and now at the end of this month I’m finally moving my sons and I out of our apartment and into a HOUSE!”

I hope through sharing my story I can help inspire at least one person to keep striving to make it though the “impossible”. 💕 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/i1si0N1EYT — Whitney L Williams (@Makeupbywhit) November 9, 2021

