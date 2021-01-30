Whitney Rose says she’s not responsible for Jen Shah blowing up at her husband’s birthday party

Whitney Rose doesn’t take responsibility for Coach Shah’s birthday mayhem. Pic credit: Bravo

Whitney Rose made the ultimate mistake of talking to Jen Shah about something she heard during Coach Shah’s birthday at Top Golf.

Of course, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers have two opinions on this. Some believe Whitney is to blame for Jen’s over the top reaction and the glass throwing while others believe that she can’t be responsible for someone else’s actions.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Whitney Rose if she was really to blame for ruining the party or was Jen’s reaction the reason behind it.

Does Whitney Rose accept responsibility for Coach Shah’s party debacle?

While answering Andy’s question, it was clear that Whitney Rose has been asked this before. After all, it has been a few weeks since Coach Shah’s party aired and viewers have been wondering about how much responsibility she felt.

She said, “Yeah, so like I’ve said a thousand times, I realize now that my timing was wrong. And, I own that and I’m not going to do that again.”

Whitney went on to say, “However, Jen is responsible for her behavior. And, if her freaking out at the party caused ripples in her marriage, then what’s really going on in her marriage?”

She finished by saying, “I think that has anything to do with me.”

Will Whitney Rose and Jen Shah reconcile?

There has been a lot of tension between Jen Shah and Whitney Rose since Coach Shah’s party.

Even though Heather Gay was present when Whitney apologized to Jen while at the spa, things didn’t get any better. In fact, it seemed to get more intense.

Now, the women are in Las Vegas and after another blow up from Jen Shah on a trip that Whitney Rose planned, things are getting intense. In fact, it was revealed that none of the current cast members trust Jen.

Based on things Whitney said on Watch What Happens Live and the social media comments that have been made, it doesn’t appear that the women have made up.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City filmed the reunion, and it was revealed that it will be three parts. That is intense for a freshman season. As for what happens, that remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, though, Whitney Rose does not believe the blame falls on her for Jen Shah’s reaction at the Top Golf event.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.