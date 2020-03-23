While the rest of the world deals with coronavirus, 90 Day Fiance’s Anna Campisi posts recipes and bee memes

A lot of people are freaking out over the global coronavirus pandemic, but not 90 Day Fiance’s Anna Campisi.

Over the past week, Anna’s spent a lot of time cooking, but not much time acknowledging the crisis.

Anna shares recipes

This week, Anna has shared her recipes for a from-scratch chicken noodle soup, a Brussel sprout pasta dish, pistachio baklava, chili, and lentil soup.

The Baklava was apparently Turkish, made to remind Anna’s husband Mursel of his home country.

Although both Anna and Mursel are beekeepers (and met on an online beekeeping group), this Baklava didn’t have honey. Anna said she excluded the common ingredient because it isn’t traditional in Turkish Baklava.

The lentil soup was also a Turkish recipe. Anna decided to try it on Thursday because Mursel had a tooth pulled. She made the pasta dish out of ingredients she had in her house.

The chili, which Anna called “busy mom chili,” is one of her go-to recipes for her three sons.

She posted a how-to video for the recipe on her Instagram and YouTube channel — it’s actually only the third video she’s ever posted to YouTube.

She’s been staying busy in other ways

In addition to cooking, Anna has been keeping busy with Mursel and her kids.

Mursel is building a new table for the family, and Anna documented the progress on her Instagram account. As of yesterday, the table was nearly finished — it only lacked a coat of paint.

She’s also been spending time with her three kids, Joey, 15, Gino, 14, and Leo, 6. She shared a cute photo of an Uno game she had with Leo last Tuesday.

Two days ago, she shared a photo of “macaroni and bees” that her brother had sent. Anna owns a honey company, Beauty and the Bees, so the picture was perfect for her.

Beauty and the Bees sell traditional honey, but also jams, whipped (flavored) honey, infused honey, beeswax, candles, and personal care products like lip balms and soaps.

She even shared an update on the boys’ relationship with Mursel.

Although initially opposed to the marriage, Anna’s eldest son, Joey, has apparently accepted it. When a fan asked, Anna confirmed that Joey “likes him [Mursel] now.”

So thus far, it seems that Anna has been able to avoid boredom and keep herself and her family occupied. Other than Mursel’s pulled tooth, the family is healthy and in good spirits.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.