90 Day Fiance: Anna Campisi admits translation issues with Mursel Mistanoglu not as bad as viewers saw

On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu do most of their communicating via a translator app.

The couple’s inability to communicate without technology has earned them quite a bit of criticism from TLC viewers, but it turns out that everything is not as it seems.

Recently, a 90 Day Fiance fan questioned Anna on Instagram about their use of the app, and Instagram blogger @crazyeyeskm2 captured the conversation.

The fan suggested that Anna and Mursel should use an app that “speaks aloud” like what we’ve seen Paul Staehle and Karine Martins do.

Surprisingly, Anna responded:

“We used the translation app like that because that’s how the producer wanted us to do. We do not use it like that normally… that was only for the show. And yes it was ridiculous.”

The fan responded, agreeing that it was ridiculous, to which Anna replied, “We were just doing what we were told to do.”

So it sounds like Anna and Mursel can communicate better than what we’ve seen thus far on 90 Day Fiance. That makes sense because, for a K-1 visa to be approved, one of the things considered is whether the couple can communicate with each other in a shared language.

Heavy reliance on things like translator apps is considered a red flag for the K-1 visa process, which raised questions about how Anna and Mursel would have been approved in the first place.

On the show, however, we rarely see Mursel say anything besides “yes” or “no” and the now-infamous “I wanna kiss you!”

Now let’s just hope that Mursel’s struggle to get along with Anna’s three sons is just as dramatized as their inability to communicate.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.