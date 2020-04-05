Where is The Challenge Total Madness filmed?

The new season of The Challenge started last week and the contestants got a very different living situation than in the past. This season, The Challenge: Total Madness was filmed in Prague, Czech Republic.

Most of the time, the contestants are taken to tropical and very warm locations. For example, some past seasons were filmed in Australia, South Africa, and Thailand.

Season 20 Cutthroat and Season 31 Vendettas were also filmed in the Czech Republic. However, the house was very different this season.

The Challenge: Total Madness was filmed in Prague, Czech Republic

This season, as the contestants scrambled to find out their living situation, they were in for a big surprise. They are living in an actual Cold War anti-aircraft missile bunker.

To get to their housing, they had to go underground. Many of the contestants complained that it was dark and hard to breathe. It is not well-ventilated underground.

All of the bedrooms are filled with bunks that almost look like they are from prison. The bathrooms looked small and dingy. The contestants were not happy.

However, their attitudes changed when they got to a big common area. It features a swimming pool, pool table, couches, kitchen, football turf, weights, and other exercise equipment.

The contestants lived in a real underground bunker from the Cold War

There was one new contestant that wasn’t phased by the living situation. While other contestants said they felt like they were in hell, Jay Starrett said it was totally fine.

He was a previous winner of Survivor, where he said that “he slept in the dirt for 30 days.” So, naturally, any place with a bed would be better than that.

Contestants also complained of the lack of sunshine. Since they are underground, they are not able to see the sun or get outside, except during challenges.

They also filmed this season during winter in Prague, so when they were outside, the conditions were brutal. Even so, many contestants said they preferred to be doing challenges than sitting in the bunker.

Who will adapt to the rough conditions and who will come out the champion? We will find out on this season of The Challenge: Total Madness! As a longtime Challenge fan, I can’t wait to see what happens.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.