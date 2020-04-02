Survivor: Winners at War recap: Action-packed episode includes merge

This Survivor: Winners at War recap comes from Season 40, Episode 8, on Wednesday, April 1. The episode was called “This Is Where the Battle Begins,” and it was packed with action.

In the last episode of the show, Yul Kwon was blindsided and sent to live at the Edge of Extinction. There was also a segment where Sandra Diaz-Twine decided she wanted to quit.

When the episode came to an end, the preview for the next episode indicated that the merge was finally at hand.

Now, we all got to find out what happened after the merge and who got back in the game after spending some time on Extinction Island.

Edge of Extinction opening

Rob Mariano and Natalie Anderson each used three of their Fire Tokens to buy an Immunity Idol. They also purchased an advantage in the challenge.

Rob was able to do it after Amber Mariano gave him her Fire Token.

Merge time for Survivor Season 40

The final 11 castaways met with host Jeff Probst and learned it was time for the merge. After the announcement, he then told them that it was time for the EOE Return Challenge.

EOE Return Challenge

The eight people who were on Extinction Island got a shot to compete in an obstacle course to get back in the game.

Rob spoke about being frustrated that the old school players had all been voted out and that he feared that he was the reason Amber was sent to EOE.

It was then time to jump into the challenge, with the eight competitors all knowing that the winner was going to be the 12th member of the newly merged tribe and have a second shot at winning the $2 million prize.

It was an intense challenge, with Tyson Apostol pulling out the win in the end. This meant Tyson was immediately back in the game.

Merge feast

The 12 people still in the game got a chance to sit down and have a feast. They all enjoyed getting the chance to eat as much as they could.

It’s not the first time, though, as there was an all-you-can-eat pizza Reward Challenge that got cut. Here are some spoilers about that event.

Individual Immunity Challenge

In the rain, the vets had to hang on to the top of a pole with only small footholds. It was a tough challenge that has been done before — made even more difficult by the weather.

Michele, Adam, Sarah, and Tyson were the first four out (in order). Wendell and Tyson were the next two out. Sophie and Kim dropped next. Ben dropped, and then Nick fell a short time later.

Denise Stapley won Individual Immunity and a Fire Token as the last female standing. Jeremy Collins also won Individual Immunity and a Fire Token for being the last male standing.

Tribal Council

Heading to Tribal Council, Denise and Jeremy were protected, meaning it would be one of the other 10 people heading out to the EOE.

There were some nervous chats with Jeff before they got down to the voting.

Jeff read off the votes as follows: Adam, Wendell, Adam, Adam, Wendell, Wendell, Wendell, Wendell, and Wendell again.

Wendell Holland was sent to EOE to join the seven other people still living there, all hoping for another chance to return this season.

On his way out, Wendell gave one Fire Token to Michele and his other Fire Token to Nick.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.