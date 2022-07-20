It’s time to meet a new crop of islanders and a new villa on Love Island USA. Pic credit: Peacock

The wait is almost over for Season 4 of Love Island USA, which is music to fans’ ears.

Months after it was revealed that Peacock was the new home of the reality TV show, the newer steamier version will soon hit the airwaves.

There are several changes in store for the Peacock version of Love Island USA. A new host Sarah Hyland and new narrator Iain Stirling were just the beginning of changes for the revamped series.

Last week Peacock revealed the first crops of islanders heading to the villa. This time around, five ladies will enter the villa first. Then they will choose from five guys for the first coupling.

The show is called Love Island, but as fans know, Season 2 was filmed at a Las Vegas hotel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So where is Season 4 filming? Let’s take a look.

Where is Love Island USA filmed 2022?

Love Island USA Season 1 was filmed in Fiji, with Season 3 heading to Hawaii for the island feel while remaining in the United States due to the pandemic still sticking around.

It looks like the current season will be different from all three previous ones in terms of location. Season 4 is being filmed on the California coast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, a specific location has yet to be revealed, and fans may not learn exactly where it is until it’s over. No worries though just because it’s on the coast instead of an island doesn’t mean it will be like the Las Vegas season.

Peacock’s going all out, and that includes a brand-new jaw-dropping villa.

Love Island USA Season 4 villa

Sarah gave Love Island USA fans a glimpse of the villa earlier via a virtual tour. The brunette beauty, who just got back from her bachelorette party with pal Vanessa Hudgens, kicked off the tour with a walk on the villa catwalk.

Some other new features to the villa include a private treehouse where islanders can come together for cuddling and perhaps a little smooching. The villa has multiple swimming pools, a more extensive workout area than in past seasons, and a love swing.

Several staples from the Love Island USA villa of the past remain intact, like the fire-pit for recoupling and the hideaway from steamy nights alone. The classic kitchen and a large room where the couples sleep are also in the same form as in previous seasons.

As the clock counts down to Love Island USA Season 4, past contestants are helping promote the new season. Season 1 winner Elizabeth Weber did just that today in a skimpy top with no bra.

Are you ready for Love Island USA to begin?

Love Island USA airs Tuesday-Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.