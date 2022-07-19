Love Island USA winner Elizabeth Weber goes braless to promote Season 4

Elizabeth stunned while teasing a show she knows all too well. Pic credit: @ewebzz/Instagram

Love Island USA winner Elizabeth Weber went braless to promote the Season 4 premiere.

Elizabeth was one of the islanders who helped launch Love Island USA when it premiered on CBS in 2019. The blonde beauty coupled up with Zac Mirabelli on day one.

They made it to the finale along with Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart, Raymond ‘Ray’ Gantt and Caro Viehweg and Weston Richey, and Emily Salch. Zac and Elizabeth took home the $100,000 prize money.

Although Elizabeth and Zac did give their relationship the old collage, they split months later.

Elizabeth didn’t end up with a lasting romance, but she did end up with a new best friend in Alex. The two pals even have their unofficial after-show for Love Island USA called After The Island.

Now, as a whole new crop of sexy single ladies and smoking hot men get-ready take on Love Island USA, Elizabeth is putting her assets forward to promote the show.

Elizabeth Weber goes braless to promote Season 4 premiere

On Tuesday, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a fun, sexy video ahead of the Love Island USA Season 4 premiere on Peacock.

She opted for short jean shorts and an orange skimpy shirt that tied in the middle of her waist, showing off a lot of skin. Elizabeth went braless because that’s what was necessary for the sleeveless top that bares her mid-section and high-lighted her cleavage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post wasn’t simply for the show, either. Elizabeth tied Love Island into promotion for sunglasses from Revolve and Hawkers co.

Dancing to a voiceover talking about new islanders taking over the villa, Elizabeth sported various sunglasses.

“Love Island USA new season on Peacock starts tomorrow 🥹 & @revolve just dropped a new collection of sunnies from @hawkersco,” she wrote.

Love Island USA alum Elizabeth heats up social media

Sunglasses aren’t the only thing that Elizabeth has been promoting for Revolve on social media.

A couple of weeks ago, she was on fire in a light pink bikini that left little to the imagination. Elizabeth gave three different views of her rocking the swimsuit while sitting in her backyard, getting some sun.

There was even a slight rear view shot, giving her followers a glimpse of what the back of her bikini looked like.

Another IG post showed Elizabeth getting in touch with her inner cowgirl. While on a girls’ trip to Wyoming, Elizabeth rocked a white one-piece high-cut swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-out sides.

She paired the swimsuit with a white cowboy hat and matching cowboy boots as she strutted her stuff in a ranch setting. Three different pictures featured Elizabeth showing off her cowboy look.

Elizabeth Weber is done with Love Island USA, well, at least looking for love on the show. The blonde bombshell will continue to do her after-show with pal Alexandra Stewart and dish the reality TV show on social media too.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres Tuesday July 19 a 9/8c on Peacock.