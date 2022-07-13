Love Island USA Season 4 cast: Meet the hunky single guys ready to mingle

Get ready Love Island USA fans more hot new singles are headed to the villa. Pic credit: Peacock

The wait is almost over for Love Island USA Season 4, and the single guys joining the cast looking for love have been revealed.

Peacock opted to release the cast names of the ladies and guys separately instead of all at once like CBS did the past three seasons. The move keeps the momentum for the series going as Love Island USA fans wonder what the new steaming version on Peacock will bring.

One thing is for sure — the new version has just as many good-looking sexy singles as the CBS show.

Love Island USA Season 4 guys include a realtor, an international model, and a courier

E! News was first to give Love Island USA fans a glimpse of the single guys headed to the villa.

Andy Voyen is a 23-year-old realtor who calls Minneapolis, Minnesota, home. He enjoys lake life and all the water activity it brings. Andy has an eye for blondes but is drawn to anyone confident, intelligent, and trustworthy.

Felipe Gomes is an international model from São Paulo but calls Dubai home now. At age 32, he’s the oldest in the group, but his sexy accent gives him an edge. He doesn’t lack confidence in the bedroom, either, claiming to have slept with over 200 women.

Jesse Bray hails from Ohio but has hung hat in Houston, Texas, where he is a courier. The 27-year-old has an obsession with milk and believes his spirit animal is a bear. He also has a hidden talent, putting his legs behind his head.

A waiter and personal trainer complete Love Island USA Season 4 male cast

Two guys are left to round out the mix of the five guys hoping to meet their match on Love Island USA.

Isaiah Campbell is the baby out of the group at age 21. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota raised Isaiah now resides in Delray, Florida, where he works as a waiter. He loves to cook and is filled with confidence that he hopes will help him find a family-orientated woman.

Timmy Pandolfi pulls double duty as a personal trainer and real estate agent. The 29-year-old New York City native works in Los Angeles, where he likes to play guitar. Kindness is key for Timmy when looking for a mate and someone calm, like his mother too.

It’s safe to say Love Island has outdone themselves with this group of guys. In the past, six or seven guys have entered the villa leaving two single after the first coupling.

However, Peacock has only revealed five men and five women so far. Could this be one of the many changes coming to the new version of Love Island USA?

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.