Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens in matching ‘bride and bridesmaid’ swimsuits for bachelorette party

Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens are sizzling hot in matching bride and bridesmaid swimsuits for Sarah’s bachelorette party.

The Modern Family alum will soon wed her fiancé Wells Adams after having to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells popped the question to Sarah in a stunning beach proposal in 2019, as they neared their second dating anniversary.

Last month Sarah had a wedding milestone when friends and family went all out to celebrate her at her bridal show. This week, she’s marking another wedding must-do off her list with one of her best pals, Vanessa Hudgens, by her side.

Sarah Hyland rocks white bride swimsuit onboard luxury yacht

The brunette beauty showed off her killer fashion sense as she enjoyed some fun in the sun with friends. Sarah rocked a one-piece white swimsuit with the word ‘bride’ written across her chest, highlighting her petite frame.

A long sheer white cover skirt with beads and a slit all the way up to one thigh added to Sarah’s yacht vibe. She also opted to hide the sun from her face with an oversized white hat with bride written on it and large pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

Sarah came prepared for the yacht trip as she was seen holding a bag full of necessities, her phone, a backup pair of shades, and fun white high heels.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in bridesmaid swimsuit at Sarah’s bachelorette party

Another famous face was on hand to celebrate Sarah as she kisses single life goodbye, her good friend Vanessa. The High School Musical star and Sarah have been good friends for years, both growing up in Hollywood.

Vanessa wore a one-piece black swimsuit with ‘bridesmaid’ written across the chest. The actress was on fire in the swimsuit, accentuating her curves in all the right places, including hips and cleavage.

A long gold neckless, red lipstick and large gold hoops finished Vanessa’s yacht look as she stood on the edge of the yacht, fresh from a swim. Vanessa’s long wet hair was pushed back behind one ear and fell on her shoulders.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are expected to tie the knot soon as he teased they will “hopefully” wed this summer at Disney’s upfront event in June. Bachelor in Paradise just wrapped filming, which means Wells’ summer gig is over.

However, Sarah’s will only begin next week. The Modern Family alum has taken over Love Island USA hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg.

Season 4 of the reality TV show premieres next week, which means Sarah will be pretty busy, at least for the next month. Sarah was able to enjoy some downtime celebrating her bachelorette party with good friends like Vanessa Hudgens ahead of her new TV stint.

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 19, on Peacock.