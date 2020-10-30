When will The Bachelorette return to Tuesday nights after The Presidential Election on ABC?

There is no new episode of The Bachelorette on Tuesday next week.

The show has been on Tuesdays this season because of the delayed premiere date. Thanks to COVID-19, Dancing With The Stars is now on Mondays, taking over the Bachelorette’s usual spot.

However, fans are loyal and they are turning in to see how Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is playing out.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While the show has aired consistently on Tuesdays so far, that schedule will be interrupted next week.

The Bachelorette will return next Thursday, November 5

Next week, the 2020 Presidential Election will take place Tuesday night. Therefore, ABC will not be airing a new episode.

But that doesn’t mean that fans won’t get a new episode next week. ABC is moving to Thursday, November 5, 2020. The show will air at 8/7c on the same channel as fans are used to tuning into.

The week after that, The Bachelorette will return to Tuesday night. In other words, Episode 5 will air Tuesday, November 10 at 8/7c.

There will only be five days between Episode 4 and Episode 5 on ABC, meaning Bachelorette fans won’t go a week without an episode.

We don’t know how many episodes are left this season, as the show will start over with Tayshia Adams as the lead. Clare’s season will be around four episodes long, but Tayshia’s season could be a full 10 episodes.

The Bachelorette will look a little different this season

It’s not just the timeline for The Bachelorette that’s different this year. COVID-19 has changed everything for reality television, so The Bachelorette was filmed on a closed location in La Quinta, California.

Plus, it’s the first time that The Bachelorette will end after just four episodes. Chris Harrison will call out Clare for the way she’s handling The Bachelorette, sharing that she can’t keep filming the show as she continues to focus on Dale.

Spoilers hint that she will pick Dale. In the preview for the next episode, Clare seemingly calls Dale her fiance, which appears to confirm rumors that they are engaged. We don’t know how this season will end, but there are so many unanswered questions about whether they talked prior to the show or if Dale and Clare are planning a future together.

We know very little about Tayshia Adams. We know that she will film The Bachelorette on the set, but we don’t know anything about how her season plays out.

Reality Steve had hinted that Tayshia won’t find love on The Bachelorette and that Dale and Clare’s love story is the only one that fans will get this season.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.