How’s how Clare Crawley’s season could come to an end with Dale Moss

The Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley is slowly coming to an end – even though we are only three episodes in.

It’s clear by the previews after tonight’s episode that we will not get a full season of Clare as the Bachelorette.

Instead, Chris Harrison seems to shut down her season by saying that Clare can’t continue to go on like this.

If you missed tonight’s episode, Clare spent her group date asking all the guys what Dale had said about her.

So, how can this season of The Bachelorette really end?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss will leave the show together as a couple

Based on the previews for next week’s episode, it’s clear that Clare’s season is coming to an end. She will be leaving the show because she can’t concentrate on building connections with the other guys, because she was crushing hard on Dale.

On dates with the other guys, she couldn’t stop talking or thinking about Dale. So, we predict that Dale and Clare will leave the show together. While there have been reports that they are engaged, nothing has been fully confirmed yet.

Maybe a proposal will take place. Maybe they will just leave as a couple.

Because of their connection, fans don’t believe that they didn’t talk before the show. It’s hard to comprehend how someone could fall so quickly for another, stopping the whole Bachelorette process for someone who she has known for 12 days.

Clare Crawley will be replaced by Tayshia Adams

Based on the previews, we are guessing that Chris will come talk to Clare. He will tell her that she can’t keep going and present her with some options.

In the previews, she’s crying. She could be crying because the show is being ripped away from her and she’s unsure whether Dale is truly ready to commit to her after just 12 days or if she just made the biggest mistake of her life.

The last ten seconds of the episode show Tayshia Adams coming out of the pool, clearly indicating that she’s replacing Clare. Even though this was never confirmed by ABC, it has been an unconfirmed rumor since August.

Tayshia was supposedly always meant to come onto the show as production had her in quarantine during Clare’s filming. This has come to light due to tweets that Clare has liked, almost hinting that she may have talked to Dale prior to the show, production knew, and had to find a backup plan.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.