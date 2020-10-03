The Bachelorette producers always planned to replace Clare Crawley with Tayshia Adams, according to Reality Steve

The biggest shakeup in the history of The Bachelorette may have been planned all along.

At least that’s what Reality Steve is saying about the switch up from Clare Crawley to Tayshia Adams midseason after she finds love with Dale Moss.

The initial story was that Clare fell in love with Dale after only 12 days and then refused to film The Bachelorette with any of the other guys because she had already found her man.

It turns out that there may be a bit of production magic behind that in an effort to replace her with a woman that Bachelor Nation liked better.

After all, when it was announced that Clare Crawley would be The Bachelorette, many fans of the show weren’t all that excited about it.

Then, when the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many thought that would be a great time to replace Clare and the group of men who were much too young to be suitors for the now-39-year-old from Sacramento, California.

It turns out that The Bachelorette production may have thought the same but they had a plan to really shake things up.

Reality Steve says this was always the plan

According to Reality Steve, when filming actually did begin for The Bachelorette, the production crew likely already had plans to replace Clare Crawley with Tayshia Adams.

He claims that, while he doesn’t believe Clare and Dale were in communication all summer while production was halted, she certainly had already done her homework on the men who were headed to La Quinta to meet her.

Reality Steve also claims that Clare’s attraction to Dale and her preference for him were pretty obvious. Then, he breaks down the timing of Tayshia’s appearance at the resort.

“I do think that this season they knew what they were doing. Based on the timing of when we heard Tayshia was headed to La Quinta to begin quarantine then film (it was 9 days after Clare’s first night), I can report to you that this was in productions plan before Clare’s season started,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog.

He continued, “They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia. Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did. So Clare falling for Dale early, something production had a sense would happen due to conversation with Clare pre-show and them knowing she was into him, this was gonna be their “twist” from this season.”

When does The Bachelorette start?

After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelorette is finally going to air on ABC beginning on October 11.

For longtime fans of the show, please note that that is a Tuesday. In the past, The Bachelorette and other programs from The Bachelor universe aired on Monday nights. However, due to programming conflicts based on this very late start, ABC has pushed the show to a new night in hopes that ABC viewers will be able to tune in.

The Bachelorette returns on Tuesday, October 11 at 8/7c on ABC.