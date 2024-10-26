When will Season 3 of The Traitors US Air on Peacock?

A new season of The Traitors US arrives this winter on Peacock. The hit reality competition show is back for another go.

The Traitors 3 cast has completed filming and the episodes are ready to air. It leaves fans with questions about when the season will premiere.

A new group of reality TV stars got invited to Scotland to film the latest season. And there are some very intriguing players.

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Jeremy Collins from Survivor are just a few of the names.

Additional names from The Traitors 3 cast include Gabby Windey from The Bachelor, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, and Britney Haynes from Big Brother.

A $250,000 prize was on the line, and host Alan Cumming invited them to compete at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

When could The Traitors 3 arrive on Peacock?

An official announcement has only stated that The Traitors 3 arrives this winter. But we can place a guess for when the new season might debut.

The Traitors 1 debuted on January 12, 2023. Guess when The Traitors 2 debuted? It arrived on January 12, 2024. This could be a heavy hint.

The 12th was a Thursday back in 2023 and a Friday in 2024, so it made sense. But January 12, 2025, is a Sunday. Would Peacock stick to the theme?

After the premiere date for The Traitors 2, weekly episodes dropped on Thursday nights. If Peacock wants to stick with that schedule for 2025, it would also make sense to debut on a Thursday.

Following the trend from the first two seasons of debuting near the end of the second week in January, it would make sense for The Traitors 3 to begin on Thursday, January 9, or Friday, January 10.

Stay tuned. We will pass on the official start date for The Traitors 3 when Peacock announces it – and it should happen pretty soon.

Who is on The Traitors 3?

Below is the official cast for The Traitors 3. Peacock made the announcement and there are 21 people in the competition this time.

Bob Harper: The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes: Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger: Survivor

Chanel Ayan: The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunet

Ciara Miller: Summer House

Danielle Reyes: Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley: The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron: Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Gabby Windey: The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins: Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten: British Royal

Nikki Garcia: Professional Wrestler (WWE)

Rob Mariano: Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari: Actor and Model (Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos: Survivor

Wells Adams: Bachelor in Paradise

Below is a good graphic to help put faces to names on The Traitors US 3.

The official cast of The Traitors season 3, announced this morning on The Today Show.#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/EroUa1YsrT — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 5, 2024

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs on Peacock this winter.