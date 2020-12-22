Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
When it comes to Julia, 90 Day Fiance fans are torn on whether they love or hate her


Julia from 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiance fans just can’t decide how they feel about Julia on the latest season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance is well-known for featuring some of the most outrageous and intriguing personalities.

Season 8 seems to be no different, and although there are a couple of returning couples, it’s the new couples that have fans conflicted.

In particular, Julia Trubkina, the Russian beauty who has come to live with her fiance, Brandon Gibbs in America, has 90 Day Fiance fans torn.

While some claim that Julia and Brandon are the top couple of the season so far, others say that’s nonsense.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans came to Julia’s defense

Although it’s early in the season, 90 Day Fiance fans are already sensing an ongoing theme in Brandon and Julia’s relationship – Brandon’s mom is in charge and Julia will just have to fall in line.

Some users point out that Julia clearly didn’t know what she was getting herself into.

“Brandon, you’re 27, why the hell are you still living with your parents?! I so get you, Julia,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “I like Julia, I do feel bad for her because she’s trying to get to know Brandon but his parents are into his business so bad! They need a few hours just them without the parents.”

screenshot of a twitter user coming to Julia's defense
Pic credit: @megkalm0/Twitter

Other fans noted that the couple just needs some privacy and say that Brandon’s parents are too nosey.

“Brandon’s parents need to cut the cord. Wooof poor kid. Julia is a trooper tbh cause I’d slap someone,” said one fan.

“Clearly Julia wants to spend time with Brandon and not his parents,” wrote another.

Fans also pointed out that Brandon’s mother is attempting to control their relationship, and that just won’t end well.

“try and CONTROL every waking step in this relationship. Brandon woke Julia up so [they] could do what his Mother had planned for them. This is not going to go well. Brandon’s mother wants Julia to help around their farm. #90DayFiance Its all about his mother’s desires. It’s too much!”

screenshot of a tweet saying brandon's mom it too much
Pic credit: @paganmediabites/Twitter

Fans say Julia needs to be more grateful

Although many fans seemed to be in Julia’s corner, others said she needs to recognize how supportive Brandon’s parents have been and appreciate how much they’ve done for her.

Yes, the two aren’t allowed to share a bed in his parents’ house, however, Brandon’s parents did pay for Julia’s flight from Russia to America.

screenshot of Tweet saying that julia should be more grateful
Pic credit: @zachfrey9/Twitter

Others also said that Julia is being too critical of America, specifically pointing out her surprise at fat Americans running.

“Julia is surprised by fat people running?” questioned one fan.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

