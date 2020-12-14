Julia’s confrontation with Brandon’s mom isn’t the only time a nosy ‘parent’ poked around about birth control

The new season of 90 Day Fiance is off to a dramatic start. As fans anticipated, this new season is seeing new couples as they face new obstacles in their 90-day journey to the altar.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are no exception.

The couple was reunited after her K-1 visa application was approved and though they were looking forward to some alone time, Brandon’s mom had other plans.

Now, Another hurdle has come their way thanks to Brandon’s mother, the issue of the couple’s birth control choices.

Julia makes her way to America and Brandon’s mom wants to know about birth control

Julia may have had no idea what she was walking into when she moved to America to be with Brandon.

After Brandon engages in an awkward conversation with his parents about the couple’s sleeping arrangements once Julia arrives, fans thought that would be the end of the discussion.

However, Brandon’s mother had other ideas. She was concerned about whether or not the couple had been using birth control.

Brandon explained that Julia wasn’t on birth control because she was particular about what chemicals she put into her body.

Then, during a confessional with producers, Brandon further admitted that he didn’t like using condoms because it dulled the experience for him.

Naturally, hearing that her son and his girlfriend were not practicing safe sex concerned his mother. So much so, that she offered to make an appointment for Julia to see a gynecologist.

After picking Julia up from the airport, the family went out to dinner where the awkward conversations continued.

“Speaking of children. Speaking of children,” Brandon’s mom cuts in after a joke Julia makes about marrying quickly so they can share a room. “You guys do not want children right away, right?”

Julia confirms that they’re not even thinking of having children yet.

“Okay. So you don’t…you’re going to take proper steps to make sure that there are no children yet?”

Julia responds, “We don’t plan [on having] children now. We plan maybe after two years, three years.”

“Good,” Brandon’s mom follows. “But, I mean, you’re making sure you have adequate protection?”

Julia squirms in her seat saying that this is a question that should be asked to Brandon. She later tells producers, “This is my life and [his] life. This is not life for parents.”

90 Day Fiance fans have seen this conversation before

This isn’t the first time that a 90 Day Fiance couple has been asked prying questions about their intimate lives.

In Season 7, couple Robert and Anny Springs faced a similar conversation with extended family members.

Shortly after her arrival in America, Anny sat down with Stephanie, the Grandmother of Robert’s son, Bryson.

During this conversation, Anny was grilled about her intentions with Robert. She was asked several invasive questions including whether or not she was on birth control.

Stephanie asked Anny if she was looking to get pregnant. Anny refused to answer the question saying that she didn’t feel comfortable talking to Stephanie about such private things.

This new situation between Julia and Brandon’s parents has fans wondering if these conversations are set up by TLC. Is it just a coincidence that both couples have overly-curious family members?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.