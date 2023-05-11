Survivor 44 is just about at an end.

After the Tribal Council on Wednesday night, only six castaways are left competing for the $1 million prize.

Even though the seasons are no longer 39 days, the journey has been difficult.

Two players had to be medically evacuated from Fiji, as Bruce Perreault and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle suffered serious injuries.

It got even more intense when Danny Massa was blindsided by Carolyn Wiger using her Immunity Idol on Carson Garrett.

Only Caroly, Carson, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Lauren Harpe, and Yam Yam Arocho still stand.

When is the Survivor 44 season finale?

Two nights of Survivor 44 are left on the Sping 2023 schedule at CBS.

A new hour-long episode arrives on Wednesday, May 17, setting the stage for which castaways will make it to the end.

And then, on Wednesday, May 24, the three-hour season finale for Survivor 44 will take place.

CBS has cleared the slate for that Wednesday evening, giving Survivor the entire primetime slot to wrap things up.

Since everything has been filmed in advance, the Survivor 44 winner will be revealed during a segment in Fiji.

That evening should also be when host Jeff Probst and the producers reveal details about Survivor 45.

More from the world of Survivor

A lot has taken place off-screen this season, with the network releasing deleted scenes to fill in the fans.

One deleted scene featured Danny finding a mysterious Immunity Idol not mentioned on the show.

In another deleted scene, Carolyn’s shorts caught fire while she tried to get dry at camp.

News about the next season of Survivor has also been revealed.

According to CBS, Survivor 45 episodes will be 90 minutes long. This will allow the producers to show even more of the game as it takes place.

Those episodes will be followed by a new season of The Amazing Race on Wednesday evenings in the fall. And the new season of The Amazing Race (which has already been filmed) will also be 90 minutes long.

To catch up on the current season of Survivor or to watch episodes from classic seasons, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Season 40, where winners from the past were brought back to compete for a $2 million prize.

And as a reminder, the three-hour season finale for the Spring 2023 season of Survivor arrives on Wednesday, May 24.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.