When is the next episode of Big Brother 2021 on CBS?

The next episode of Big Brother 2021 isn’t coming up quickly enough for fans of the show. Following the July 7 premiere for the BB23 cast, Big Brother wasn’t on last night, giving the producers some extra time to put together Episode 2.

In a normal week for the show, new episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. There was no Thursday night episode scheduled during Week 1, though, with so much ground to cover in the first 48 hours within the house.

Before the next episode airs, the BB23 cast needed to play out its first Wildcard Competition and carry out the first Nomination Ceremony of the summer. That’s part of what will be covered in the next episode, along with some of the alliances that have formed on the first two nights.

This article is going to be informational and devoid of Big Brother 2021 spoilers, so don’t worry about learning something too early here. The good news is that what has already happened in the house is more than enough to fill up the next one-hour episode.

When is the next episode of Big Brother 2021?

Big Brother 23, Episode 2 airs for the first time on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c on CBS. There is only one hour dedicated to the episode, so it might feel a tad rushed in its presentation. That’s not a bad thing, though, as it will mean that there is a lot of content left over to display during Episode 3.

As a reminder, the BB23 cast has been split up into teams. Below is a graphic that shows each of the houseguests with their teammates. If you need names to go along with the faces, here is a spoiler-free article that presents all the Big Brother teams.

Brandon “Frenchie” French is the first Head of Household this summer, and because of that, his team is also safe from nomination.

More Big Brother 2021 episodes to come

After the upcoming Sunday night episode, Episode 3 will debut on Wednesday, July 14. That episode will focus on the Veto Competition and the Veto Ceremony, ending with two people on the block who are at risk of getting sent home really early this summer.

The first Big Brother 2021 Eviction Ceremony takes place during Episode 4 on Thursday, July 15. That’s going to be an important night because one of the teams is going to become shorthanded. Could the prospect of that taking place lead to a surprise vote from the BB23 house? That would lead to a very exciting live eviction.

If you want to jump ahead and find out what has been taking place on the live feeds, we have a page that showcases the latest Big Brother spoilers. For now, enjoy the downtime between episodes, because the show is about to get very dramatic when the niceties end and people really start playing the game.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.