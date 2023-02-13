It’s hard to believe, but Below Deck Season 10 is winding down with about a handful of episodes left to play out on Bravo.

The back half of Season 10 is in full swing, with plenty of chaos taking over the St. David luxury yacht.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, we already know there’s plenty more craziness and drama to come.

However, what Below Deck fans really want to know is when the finale will air.

After all, Below Deck Adventure Season 1 just wrapped up, and Below Deck Season 10 premiered just a couple of weeks after the spin-off.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the end of Below Deck Season 10.

When is the Below Deck Season 10 finale?

Below Deck Season 10 Episode 12 airs tonight, Monday, February 13, which means there should be at least four, maybe five, episodes left in the season.

Captain Sandy Yawn and crew are getting ready for charter number seven. The number of charters left n the season will determine the episode count.

If there are only two charters left, then it’s likely only four episodes remain, putting the finale one month from today on Monday, March 13. Should three charters remain, that would put the episode count to at least five more to air, and the finale on Monday, March 20.

Considering several key moments still have to play out, like a crew member getting fired, Captain Lee Rosbach returning, and a new stew joining the St. David team, it’s a safe bet Monday, March 20, will be the finale.

After all, that’s a lot to cram in four episodes, especially since it does look like in the mid-season trailer that Captain Lee is back for more than one charter.

Other Below Deck news

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Below Deck family in terms of news.

Chef Rachel Hargrove revealed last week if she plans to attend the Season 10 reunion show.

Chief stew Fraser Olender blasted Captain Sandy and Rachel after last week’s episode.

The big news is, of course, that Captain Lee will not return for Season 11, with Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge taking his place. Below Deck fans have reacted to this news, which marks the end of the era as Captain Lee was the OG captain that launched the hit franchise.

While Below Deck Season 10 gears up for the end of its run, the good news is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will hit the airwaves to give fans their Below Deck fix.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.