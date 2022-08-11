When is Besties twist on Big Brother 24 ending?

The return of Julie Chen Moonves for Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 24 may end the Besties twist really soon.

It looks like once the August 11 Eviction Ceremony takes place, the BB24 cast members will no longer have to work as duos or trios.

For a large chunk of the season, the houseguests have had to work with partners (Besties) in the game. It meant relying on other people, but it also set up some situations where people got backdoored right out of the house.

Now, it looks like everyone is going back to playing the game on their own, which could definitely shift how things progress over the next few weeks. And it will certainly impact how the new alliances look.

This is a good time to bring the twist to an end because after the August 11 eviction, everyone left in the game has made it to the jury stage of the season.

And there are some heavy hints that the next Head of Household Competition is going to be entirely based on the individuals, so it is the perfect opportunity to let the houseguests evolve within their personal games.

Some Big Brother spoilers ahead of new episodes

The information about the Besties twist coming to an end comes from Reality BBQ. And as showcased in the tweet below, we are going to get to see The Wall Endurance Challenge to decide the new HOH. That’s a big deal, but, unfortunately, Michael Bruner can’t take part as the outgoing HOH.

This is also going to serve as the first real Endurance Challenge of the summer, even though there was part of one during the first night in the house.

Some minor #BB24 notes/spoilers.



–Festie Bestie twist *will* be ending tomorrow.

–The HoH competition is indeed The Wall endurance.

–This years OTEV was The Singing Stageroach

–Brit's knee injury during OTEV will not be mentioned.

Veto meeting is on tonight's episode.

More news and notes from Big Brother

On the live feeds, Jasmine Davis insisted that she needed her cane in the pool, leading to a lot of reactions from Big Brother fans. A high number of viewers also feel that Jasmine is trying to play up her injury for sympathy in the house.

Outside of the house, former houseguest, Christine Varner is seeking help to find her missing dog. Christine was part of the Big Brother 16 season that saw Derrick Levasseur win and Cody Calafiore come in second place.

Are you ready to meet OTEV the Singin' Stage Roach? Check out these sneak peek BTS photos before the veto competition tonight at 8/7c on CBS!

The Big Brother schedule has the Power of Veto episode on August 10, and then someone is going home on the August 11 episode. We are hoping that the live feeds will be available to show the HOH Competition taking place, but that has not yet been announced.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.