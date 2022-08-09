Big Brother 16 alum Christine Varner asks for help with lost dog

It was on Big Brother 2014 where fans met Christine. Pic credit: CBS

Christine Varner from the Big Brother 16 cast is asking for help to find her missing dog.

Now going by Christine Kominek after getting married in 2021, she was part of the BB16 season Derrick Levasseur won. And at the time of the show, she also went by Christine Brecht.

Taking to TikTok, Christine shared a short video where she asks for the help of anyone who might be in the Tucson area.

“My dog went missing today,” Christine starts her video. “If anyone in Tucson, northwest side, sees a dog that looks like this, please freakin’ contact me.”

As she speaks in the video, Christine shows a picture of her dog cuddling with her.

“I’ve never connected with a dog like this,” Christine concludes her request for help.

Christine’s followers try to help with the search

Many people have already been leaving comments for Christine, including one follower who suggested that she use Nextdoor and Facebook to aid in her search.

Another suggested that she check the local animal shelters.

Christine Kominek (Varner) is trying to find her missing dog. Pic credit: @meanychristiney/TikTok

Christine Varner was a BB16 cast member

It was during the Summer 2014 season of Big Brother that fans of the show got to know Christine. She was part of some key alliances that season, including The Bomb Squad and The Detonators with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore. She also worked for a time with Nicole Franzel.

Christine ended up finishing in sixth place that season, becoming a member of the BB16 jury, where she would end up voting for Derrick to win.

