Big Brother live feed spoilers: Was the Power of veto used today?

The Big Brother live feeds just came back from the Veto Meeting, and the final nominees for eviction are now set.

It has been a busy few days for the BB24 cast, with Head of Household Michael Bruner trying to figure out the best way to use his power this week.

On the Sunday night episode (August 7), Michael was shown speaking about wanting to get Daniel Durston out of the house. But during a Diary Room session, he was also trying to figure out if that was the best move for his personal game.

Michael ended up nominating the trio of Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Terrance Higgins, with the plan in place to use them as pawns. Monte and Joseph wanted to be on the block to prove to Michael that they valued the alliance.

During the weekend, the OTEV Veto Competition was played, with Michael and Brittany Hoopes emerging as the winners of the Power of Veto. It became the fourth time Michael has been in possession of the Veto Necklace this season.

Today, Michael and Brittany hosted the Veto Meeting, where they revealed to the Big Brother house if the Power of Veto was going to be used this week.

Did the BB24 Power of Veto get used in Week 5?

The Power of Veto did get used, saving Monte, Joseph, and Terrance from the block. This meant that Michael had to name replacement nominees.

Michael put up Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener as the final nominees for the week. It means that either Daniel or Kyle is going home on Thursday night. Kyle is part of The Leftovers, so he is safe unless he pushes his future plans in the game too hard.

Only one eviction is left before the BB24 cast reaches the jury stage of the Summer 2022 season. After the Eviction Ceremony on August 11, each successive evictee will head to the jury.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.