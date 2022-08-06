Nicole Layog admits to bullying Taylor Hale on Big Brother 24

Nicole Layog was part of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 cast member Nicole Layog has been giving interviews following her eviction from the game, many of which have forced her to answer some difficult questions about her behavior in the house.

In a new interview that two former houseguests conducted, Nicole was asked specifically about how she treated Taylor and if she considered the way that she acted in the house to be bullying.

“I thought strategically that I would be able to manipulate and control her game, and that would be a shield for me,” Nicole told Big Brother 3 alum Jason Guy as she tried to explain her strategy this summer of going after Taylor.

“You and Daniel spoke badly of Taylor,” Jason stated to Nicole. He continued, “You talked about her to other houseguests, we saw behavior that was aggressive, you isolated her, there was always this seeming hostility with Taylor.”

“Fans say ‘that was not game Nicole, that was personal,’ and that’s how they’re addressing this,” Jason added. “So, do you agree? Are they wrong? Is this not bullying?”

“I think that it is a form of bullying, and I am sorry for it. I take full ownership of it,” Nicole responded before stating that she hopes to gain something from watching it all back.

Below is the full interview that former houseguests Jason Guy (BB3) and Hannah Chaddha (BB23) conducted. The two really got to the heart of the issues that a lot of Big Brother fans have had with Nicole.

Nicole also touched on how she wanted to apologize further to Taylor when the season ended and addressed some additional questions that Hannah posed to her about personal attacks that Nicole issued against Taylor.

Some Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds

A lot has taken place in the Big Brother house following the eviction of Nicole, with some important BB24 spoilers coming out on the live feeds after it all went down.

There is a new Head of Household who won a late-night competition, putting someone fresh in charge of the game.

And that new HOH has also hosted a Nomination Ceremony for Week 5. Those nominees will get a shot to save themselves from the block during the Veto Competition.

Daniel to camera- I'm going home. Wait for me, Nicole. I'll be home soon #BB24 pic.twitter.com/pXWmUE4MEP — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 6, 2022

Now that four people have been eliminated from the Big Brother 2022 season, we are very close to the BB24 jury being formed. Once the August 11 episode takes place, everyone that survives the eviction will have made it to the jury stage.

