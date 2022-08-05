Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who just won late night HOH?

Nicole was voted off of Big Brother and the BB24 cast has moved on to Week 5. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers now include who won the Week 5 Head of Household Competition.

CBS viewers will have to wait until the Sunday, August 7 episode to learn what happened, but thanks to the Big Brother live feeds, we now know who just took over the power in the house.

Earlier in the evening, Nicole Layog was evicted on a one-sided 9-1 vote. She became the fourth person to be eliminated from contention for the $750,000 prize, and she took it very well during her interview with host Julie Chen Moonves.

The episode came to an end without a new HOH being crowned, but not before Taylor Hale chose her new Besties set. Taylor is now working with Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider, so the trio is now joined at the hip.

Once things had settled down a bit, the power was up for grabs again as outgoing HOH Monte Taylor watched on. His week as HOH turned out be pretty successful after he got one of his targets out of the game.

The next person who gets evicted from Big Brother 24 will be the final cast member to be sent home before the jury gets started. And that’s a fact that everyone in the house knows very well.

Who won HOH on Big Brother 24 for Week 5?

Michael Bruner is the new Big Brother 24 Head of Household. He won the late-night challenge on August 4 and he gets to be in charge of the game for the first time.

What’s next for the Big Brother 24 cast?

Michael will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 5), and that’s when he has to officially put his own game on display. Brittany Hoopes is safe for the week as she is in a duo with Michael, but now he has to figure out who to put on the block.

Michael has talked about wanting to get Daniel Durston out of the game, and that would also mean that Kyle Capener sits on the block with him. Even in that scenario, there are enough votes to keep Kyle safe for another week, thus ushering Daniel out the door.

It’s also possible that Michael entertains another backdoor option so he can make sure that Daniel doesn’t win the Power of Veto.

