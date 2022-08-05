Who went home on Big Brother 24?

A new Big Brother 24 houseguest got their interview with Julie Chen Moonves. Pic credit: CBS

Another houseguest went home on Big Brother 24 tonight, with Monte Taylor seeing his week as Head of Household turning out to be quite successful.

Monte started out the week by putting Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos on the block, with his mentality being that it would be fine if Alyssa became the next person evicted.

There was also a secondary plan that Monte had worked out, where he would put Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog on the block if the Power of Veto ended up getting used.

When Kyle Capener and Daniel Durston won the Power of Veto, Monte and The Leftovers got together and decided they would just keep the nominations the same. That likely would have led to Alyssa getting evicted unless Kyle got blinded by his showmance.

That Big Brother showmance between Kyle and Alyssa was cemented on the live feeds as they exchanged many kisses. But Kyle never even got put in a difficult position because Daniel insisted that the Power of Veto needed to be used.

At the Veto Meeting, Alyssa and Indy were saved, leaving Monte no choice but to put Nicole and Taylor on the block. It really looked like Daniel had schemed so much that his best friend in the game (Nicole) was about to go home.

Who got voted off Big Brother in Week 4?

Joseph Abdin voted to evict Nicole, Terrance Higgins voted to evict Nicole, Michael Bruner voted to evict Nicole, and Indy Santos voted to evict Nicole as well, making it 4-0 before Julie took the show to a commercial break.

When they returned, Jasmine Davis voted to evict Nicole, Daniel Durston became the first person to vote to evict Taylor, and Matt Turner voted to evict Nicole, making it official that Nicole was going home.

Kyle Capener voted for Nicole, Alyssa Snider voted for Nicole, and Brittany Hoopes also voted for Nicole to wrap up the voting.

By a vote of 9-1, Nicole Layog was evicted from Big Brother 24.

Taylor and Nicole goofing with each other in the nominee chairs pic.twitter.com/oN6LV7uD13 — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 5, 2022

More news and notes from Big Brother

For anyone who didn’t see it, Paloma Aguilar made a new video where she says Taylor was her BB24 bully. Paloma has a new narrative that she would like fans of the show to believe in.

And in some very sad news, Big Brother 19 cast member Christmas Abbott let people know her aunt is missing. It happened in Texas, and they are hoping someone knows where she has gone.

OH YES. That just bumped Daniel to the top of Michael's target list as well.#BB24 pic.twitter.com/MRtl4T35Lk — Wicked Bitch of the South (@LouEffie) August 4, 2022

The next episode of Big Brother 24 will air on Sunday, August 7, when fans learn what has happened next for the final 12 houseguests.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.