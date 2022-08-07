Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won Week 5 Power of Veto?

Daniel Durston became the Week 5 target on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the Power of Veto just came out on the live feeds. It was a long day for the remaining members of the BB24 cast on Saturday (August 6), culminating with an important Veto Competition.

When CBS viewers last saw the houseguests in action, Nicole Layog was getting evicted on a 9-1 vote. In a new interview that she just gave, Nicole admitted to bullying Taylor Hale instead of just playing the game this summer.

After Nicole got evicted, a late-night HOH Competition shifted the power to someone new, meaning there would likely be some new people on the block as well. And that’s exactly what happened at the Week 5 Nomination Ceremony.

Michael Bruner is the new Head of Household and he nominated the trio of Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Terrance Higgins for eviction. This was all part of a larger plan to make sure that Daniel Durston became the next person sent home.

Daniel has been complaining a lot since Nicole was evicted, including making statements about how he felt the season should just end now and alluding to fans not enjoying what has happened lately. He still remains pretty detached from the real narrative this summer.

On Saturday, Michael, Brittany Hoopes (his Bestie partner), Joseph, Monte, and Terrance were joined by Matt Turner and Jasmine Davis to play for a very important Power of Veto. As expected, Jasmine complained a lot on the feeds about possibly having to play.

Who won the Big Brother Power of Veto this week?

Michael and Brittany won the Big Brother Power of Veto for Week 5. This is the fourth time that Michael has won the POV already this season, putting him among some of the legends who have played the game before him.

Now, Michael keeps all of the power in his hands for the upcoming Veto Meeting, where he can decide which Besties wind up on the block for eviction night. He has talked about putting up Daniel and Kyle, and for The Leftovers to vote out Daniel.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

On the feeds, Kyle Capener has been warning Michael of The Cookout 2.0, which he suspects has formed under their noses in the Big Brother house.

Kyle to Brittany/MichaeL: "I hope I'm not overthinking things and just let me know if I need to cool it with this stuff" pic.twitter.com/YQBN4MJPSA — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 6, 2022

Almost time for the BB24 jury

Once one more person is evicted from the BB24 cast, the jury will start forming. In fact, the person sent home at the next Eviction Ceremony is going to be the final houseguest who doesn’t make it to the jury stage.

Everyone in the game knows this, and it is an important landmark in the season, because the jury members get paid a larger stipend than the people who are sent home early in the season.

The next Eviction Ceremony is going to take place on Thursday, August 11. As for the Veto Meeting, that will play out on Monday, August 8, with the results getting revealed on the live feeds.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.