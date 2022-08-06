Kyle Capener says he is worried about The Cookout 2.0 on Big Brother 24 as KKKyle trends

Kyle Capener is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 cast member Kyle Capener expressed worries about The Cookout 2.0 taking over the current season and it has led to a bit of a backlash on social media. Now, the term KKKyle is trending on Twitter.

Be aware that there are some spoilers ahead for people who don’t know who won the Week 5 Head of Household Competition. The latest episode of the show came to an end without revealing the new HOH, but that information came out on the live feeds.

Michael Bruner is the Week 5 HOH, and he also already put a BB24 Besties set on the block. But Kyle is not sure about moving forward with The Leftovers, and he wants Michael to consider going in a different direction.

As seen in the video below taken directly from the Big Brother live feeds, Kyle expressed concern that a specific group of houseguests were working together to form The Cookout 2.0.

“That possibility of those six, with that background, I mean it looks very similar to The Cookout, with a very diverse background,” Kyle said as part of his pitch to Michael about why the target should not be Daniel Durston in Week 5.

The people that Kyle claims to be worried about working together are Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, and Terrance Higgins.

Clips of Kyle Capener on Big Brother live feeds cause controversy

Below is a roughly one-minute clip of what Kyle was stating to Michael in the HOH Room.

Wow!!! KKKyle now explicitly saying that he wants to target all of the racial/ethnic minorities in the house and his biggest fear is them uniting against him. Wants to align with Michael, Brittany, Alyssa and himself.



🤨📸 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QUrOQvBnWJ Get our Big Brother newsletter! August 5, 2022

Some Big Brother fans react negatively to Kyle Capener’s comments

There are some Big Brother fans who are really frustrated about what Kyle has been saying on the live feeds lately, leading to quite a few posts on social media about how the season has progressed.

It also led to the KKKyle term trending on Twitter for quite some time.

Kyle: I love the Leftovers bc it's so diverse and accepting.



Kyle (today): I want all minorities of any sort out of this game. It's the Cookout 2.0 #bb24 pic.twitter.com/YbWZg7Lwv3 — klay (@ghostklay) August 5, 2022

Big Brother 24 rolls on

The BB24 cast will play in the Week 5 Veto Competition on Saturday (August 6), and then another houseguest is going to be sent home on Thursday night (August 11). This will be the last person who fails to make it to the jury stage.

The new HOH has a plan for that eviction night, but it looks like Kyle might want to stand in the way of that plan. Is this the end of The Leftovers as we know it? Stay tuned.

