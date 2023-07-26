When does Survivor 45 begin on CBS?

It’s almost time for a new season of Survivor to begin.

Survivor 45 was filmed in Fiji and will be showcased by CBS this fall.

Host Jeff Probst was on hand again, but some fans may be disappointed to learn it was a 26-day season.

Jeff did address that controversy, stating that the 39-day seasons of Survivor are too long.

CBS also announced that Survivor episodes will be 90 minutes long this fall.

Footage that might have been on the cutting room floor during Survivor 44 could now be featured.

Survivor 45 begins airing episodes in September 2023.

The network hasn’t revealed the official start date, but some good context clues exist.

A new reality competition show called Superfan airs for six weeks this summer and fall.

Superfan ends on Wednesday, September 13, meaning there is an opening on September 20 for Survivor to debut.

It has also been revealed that The Amazing Race debuts on Wednesday, September 27, making that an easy night for Survivor 45 to arrive.

As it stands, Survivor fans should expect the new season to begin on September 20 or September 27.

More news about Survivor

A new season of The Challenge: USA debuts this summer on CBS.

There are seven Survivor alums on the new season of the Challenge spin-off, giving fans some additional entertainment until the fall schedule begins.

As for the new season of Survivor, an early promo hints at Jeff Probst bringing back the auction.

The names of Survivor 46 cast members were leaked, which gives fans early bios for the spring season.

CBS also has a new season of Big Brother debuting this summer, with producers extending the season.

Big Brother 25 got postponed by the network due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Now the show will take over several primetime slots in Fall 2023.

As for when the houseguests will get revealed, a likely release date for the BB25 cast is in place.

For fans who don’t want to wait for the new season, older seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The streaming service also has past seasons of Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails, and The Challenge: USA.

The first season of The Traitors is also available for streaming on Peacock. It is a newer reality competition show where reality stars battle against real people. And it featured some very notable Survivor alums.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.