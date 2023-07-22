Survivor auction returning for brand new season?

The Survivor auction is a classic component of the game.

But recent seasons of the show have not featured any auctions.

In the past, the auction served as a way for castaways to strategize for advantages or get a fun meal.

Host Jeff Probst has usually given the cast members some cash to bid on mystery items that he presents.

The hungry players then bid on what they see in an auction-style bidding process.

Sometimes Jeff lets them see the item, and other times it remains hidden. It could be a pizza, nachos, or even a clue to an Immunity Idol.

Now the auction may be returning for Survivor 45

A Survivor 45 promo teases an auction mallet

Below is the extended promo that CBS has been using for the Fall 2023 season.

At the 1:42 mark of the video, an auction mallet appears on the screen, hinting at Jeff bringing an end to some bidding.

It’s a bold revelation that could indicate the Survivor 45 cast gets to participate in an auction.

Fans haven’t seen an auction for a few years, so this could be an exciting addition.

The start date for the new season hasn’t been announced, but CBS is airing 90-minute episodes with this new cast.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.