NCIS: Hawai’i fans get some bad news from CBS

CBS ordered a new season of NCIS: Hawai’i, but that doesn’t mean episodes are coming out soon.

Two strikes are underway, with the writers and actors/actresses looking for new contracts.

The strikes caused a halt in the production of new content for the NCIS shows.

A delay in production hinted that the new seasons of CBS dramas would get postponed.

And when members of the NCIS cast were seen on the picket lines, the moment that fans feared became a reality.

Sign up for our newsletter!

CBS has now provided an update on the situation, and it’s all bad news for NCIS: Hawai’i.

CBS takes NCIS: Hawai’i off the television schedule

The Fall 2023 schedule at CBS does not include NCIS: Hawai’i.

The network took the hit drama off its schedule. It means no repeat episodes and a new show taking over its timeslot.

Adding to the uncertainty for the show, CBS stated that a return date won’t be revealed until later.

In its defense, CBS doesn’t have a date to provide because new content isn’t ready for television. The strikes must end first so the cast and crew can return to work.

During the downtime, viewers can stream older episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i on Paramount+.

NCIS fans can also use Paramount+ to watch older episodes of the other spin-offs.

When your bestie won’t stop complaining about the same person… 😂 #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/YvouJl6eh9 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) July 18, 2023

More television news

At 9/8c on Monday nights, encore episodes of NCIS will air on CBS.

The network will dig into its older content and treat fans to some classic episodes from the past.

Fans may see Mark Harmon playing Gibbs again, even though he has stopped filming new content for the series.

Maybe that could lead to renewed efforts to bring him back for future episodes. Has he been enjoying his vacation too much? Or is Harmon ready to return after completing his Naval book?

As for answers about the NCIS cliffhanger or how many episodes LL Cool J will appear in for NCIS: Hawai’i — that information has to wait.

POV: you're trying to enjoy a nice lunch on vacation 😳 #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/d6lgx5jhiB — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) July 13, 2023

CBS isn’t the only network in trouble this fall.

NBC just released some bad news about its One Chicago shows. This impacts Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

The lack of dramas will usher in a new era of reality TV and game shows.

For CBS, shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race return.

Those reality competition shows are all on the updated Fall 2023 schedule for the network.

Hopefully, the strikes don’t take too long to resolve, as they could impact 2024 content if the work-stoppage drags on.

NCIS: Hawai’i is streaming on Paramount+.