NBC confirms shocking news about Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

It’s official. NBC has removed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. from its Fall 2023 schedule.

When SAG-AFTRA went on strike, it became expected that NBC would have to adjust its primetime schedule.

Before the writers (WGA) and cast members (SAG) went on strike, NBC planned to air new episodes of the One Chicago shows this fall.

Negotiations broke down for the unions, leading to strikes that could last for months.

Production on most scripted dramas and comedies halted, giving reality and game shows a big opening.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now comes the worst news as NBC revealed its Fall 2023 schedule.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med taken off NBC’s schedule

On Wednesday, September 27, America’s Got Talent takes all three NBC primetime hours to wrap up its latest season.

On Wednesday, October 4, NBC will begin using the 8/7c to air memorable repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows.

NBC hasn’t revealed which episodes will be featured, but it will not be new content for the dramas.

Quantum Leap and Magnum, P.I. have already completed filming episodes that NBC can debut this fall. The shows will occupy the 9/8c and 10/9c timeslots on Wednesday nights.

Night Court, Extended Family, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU also got removed from the NBC schedule.

A new season of The Voice and a few previously filmed shows will fill out NBC in primetime.

ohana, are you ready? Magnum P.I. returns Wednesday, October 4 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/rGWX7A3g4t — Magnum P.I. (@magnumpi) July 19, 2023

When will Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med return?

NBC stated that the return dates for the One Chicago shows will be “announced at a later date.”

This is not news that One Chicago fans wanted to hear, but it was expected when cast members started hitting the picket lines.

Reading between the lines, NBC does not expect Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago P.D. to return before 2024.

If the strikes end in the fall, then production can begin again. But the episode count will be severely cut, and fans won’t get full seasons.

🎶 why you gotta be so mean? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/YqlHWuZXSV — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) July 7, 2023

Network television is entering a new era as the strikes roll on.

Many reality shows will air in primetime, including new seasons of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

The networks may also look for winter reality shows to debut if the strikes start approaching the holiday season.

In other news from the One Chicago cast members, Torrey DeVitto shared a surprise litter of kittens that her family was left with.

And a Chicago Fire star recently talked about an intense ride-along he went on.

Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are streaming on PEACOCK.