Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto shares cute video of her new kittens

Torrey DeVitto got invaded by kittens. And she loves it.

This story begins with Torrey feeding some outdoor cats at her home.

She says that one of the outdoor cats (Cosette) decided that she wanted to start living indoors.

Torrey, who played Dr. Natalie Manning within One Chicago, said they could not resist Cosette, and she quickly became an indoor cat.

“She quickly took to our home, became instant(ish) friends with all the dogs and even fell in love with my two year old niece,” wrote Torrey.

But Cosette had a big surprise for them, as it turned out she was pregnant.

“She knew what she was looking for when she came knocking on our door, we were the ones who had no idea how much our love was about to expand,” Torrey elaborated.

Now the house has five new kittens as residents.

A cute video starring Cosette and her babies

Below is the post that Torrey shared on Instagram. It features a montage of video clips beginning with when they met Cosette and continuing to when she had her kittens.

“She had her first kitten at 11:40 pm on July 5th with the other four babies entering the world after midnight. What a beautiful journey and process this has been to witness!” Torrey wrote in the caption.

“Thanks for choosing us, Cosette!” Torrey ended the beautiful note about their new family members.

Chicago Med returns with new episodes

A new season of Chicago Med has been ordered.

NBC planned to debut new episodes of the show in the fall.

A delay will likely happen before those new episodes arrive because of the ongoing Writers Strike.

The strike has forced production on the three Chicago shows to halt.

And a pending strike by the Screen Actors Guild could mean the cast members will likely be walking the picket lines soon.

When the show finally does get back to filming, Torrey DeVitto likely won’t be a part of the Chicago Med cast.

Torrey did return for the Season 8 finale, but that was only to help end the storyline of Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss).

Halstead left the hospital to pursue other things, which included a reunion with Natalie and her son.

To catch up on previous episodes of Chicago Med, the show is available for streaming on Peacock.

Some news about the other One Chicago shows has also come out.

One actor is worried about Chicago Fire killing off a main character.

And there are anxious fans who want a resolution to the Brettsey cliffhanger.

It’s also possible some spoilers about Chicago P.D. have revealed the fate of Officer Adam Ruzek.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.